5 Kitchen Spices to Boost Immunity And Combat Illness in Winter

Winter health issues like the flu and the common cold can be avoided if you have a robust immune system. Add these easily available kitchen spices to your diet to boost immunity.

Spices not only add flavour to food but they are commonly known to be powerful immune system boosters. For centuries, Ayurveda, the ancient system of healing, has used spices as remedies and cures. Spices which have their natural oils intact are known to be close to as nature intended them to be. These commonly found household ingredients are packed with powerful antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant substances that can help fight infections. There are many herbs and spices that you can easily add to recipes to enhance their medicinal health benefits. Ms Kavita Devgan, Nutrition Advisor for Tata Sampann shares five kitchen spices to include in your everyday diet to combat illness and boost immunity.

ADD 5 KITCHEN SPICES TO YOUR DIET FOR AN IMMUNITY BOOST

Turmeric: Turmeric is the spice that gives curry its yellow colour, Curcumin is the active ingredient of turmeric, which is said to lend the spice all its benefits including being an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-microbial potential. Kasuri Methi: In addition to giving meals a fantastic flavour boost, the spice Kasuri methi is also thought to be high in fibre and good for digestion. Crush between your palms, then add flavour and goodness to any paneer meals you prepare, along with any sauté veggies. Garam Masala: It is a mixture of ground spices that is said to be full of bioactive compounds which may have several benefits. Cumin Powder: Cumin is known to aid in digestive and bowel functions. In Indian households, a light gravy flavoured with cumin or a glass of jeera water has traditionally been used as a foolproof remedy for digestive issues. Add cumin liberally to your dal tadkas and add roasted cumin powder to all vegetables. Coriander Powder: Dhaniya powder may aid in the digestion process, which is probably why it has been used extensively in our kitchen since ancient times. Coriander powder contains natural oils, thus offering you goodness.