When you need a quick boost, you immediately reach for some sugary foods such as candy bar or cookie. But do you know they aren't likely to make you feel better. Food and mood of a person was once considered as two different things by scientists, until it was discovered that the latter could save the day of the former. It is believed that dietary changes can lead to improvement in brain structure, physiology, changes in behaviour and overall physical health. However, we have few suggestions for you to try, whenever you feel low or depressed. Here are five foods that can help lift your mood when you're feeling down.

5 FOODS TO INSTANTLY BOOST YOUR MOOD

Bananas: Bananas are an excellent source of sugar, fibre, Vitamin B6 that also helps in keeping mood quite stable. They instantly energize your mood and also makes you feel fresh and in control.

Oats: Oats are an excellent way to start your day with. They are beneficial in managing blood sugar levels and are full of iron, which eliminates fatigue. They are also considered amazing instant mood boosters and keep you healthy and fine whole day.

Dark Chocolate: Dark Chocolates are not only amazing to have but also rich in compounds and also increases dopamine in brain. They not only boost mood, but also energizes you throughout the day. If you are one of those sweet tooth, then prefer dark chocolate instead of normal chocolate.

Nuts: Nuts are an excellent choice for munching. Certain nuts and seeds they lower your depression and instantly boost your mood. They are great choice for midnight snacks or as a side dish.

Beans and Lentils: Full of nutrients, pulses are considered super foods. They are an excellent source of zinc and magnesium which are well known to elevate your spirits.