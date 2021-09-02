National Nutrition Week 2021: If there ever was a time to reflect upon the absolute need for balanced nutrition in our lives, the time is now. The recent devastating impact of the pandemic on lives and overall health has only reiterated what we always knew – good health is a privilege and the only luxury that truly holds any precedence in life.Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Try These 5 Potassium-Rich Foods to Shed Those Extra Kilos

And while we are on the topic of nutrition, a particular nutrient that has increasingly come into focus is protein. It is one of the most important macronutrients that has played a vital role in maintaining our health.

One of the four key macro-nutrients, proteins are fundamental macromolecular components of the human body. Consisting of multiple amino acids linked together, they act as powerhouses of the body's cells – playing a critical role in the overall structure, function, and regulation of the body's overall tissues and organs. Moreover, proteins help protect us from the risk of infection. Proteins also aid in maintaining physical and psychological health. Hence, their role in our overall well-being is undeniable.

While there has been a rising consumer awareness, the benefits of a protein-rich diet tend to be overshadowed by numerous ‘so-called disadvantages’. More often than not, these tend to be myths with little evidence backing the claims,

Nutritionist Kripa Jalan decodes what's true or not when it comes to protein. So, here's looking at some of the myths that one encounters on a regular basis and putting them to rest.

Vegetarian Equals Limited Protein-Rich Food Choices

In a country like India, where a significant proportion of the population is either vegetarian or follows a flexitarian diet, eating non-vegetarian food is a rare occurrence. The misconception that trails is that vegetarians do not have adequate vegetarian options of high-quality protein.

Getting the facts right: Not only do vegetarians have abundant choices when it comes to this macronutrient, but some plant proteins like soybeans are also in fact, as high in protein as animal-based sources. From a legume to nuts and seeds such as walnuts, almonds, chia seeds, quinoa and flax seeds; and soy-based products – there’s plenty of high-quality plant-based protein sources available. Including one or more of these food items in one’s diet will go a long way in meeting the necessary daily protein requirement.

All Proteins are Crafted in Similar Manners

Another myth that is commonplace is the belief that all protein is created equal and each source provides the same amount of nutrition, irrespective of the type or quantity of protein consumed.

Getting the facts right: A single protein can consist of 300 or more of the twenty different amino acids – which are characterised as either essential or non-essential. Each protein has a specific number and sequence of amino acids that are unique to it. This also defines the function of the protein in the body. While our body can produce the non-essential amino acids itself, it needs to procure the nine essential amino acids from our diet, thereby making it pertinent that we receive a continuous supply of amino acids from the food we consume. It is, therefore, of utmost importance, to not only consume protein but to be aware of the protein content of different items and ensure high-quality protein sources such as eggs, dairy, meat, poultry, fish and soy are part of one’s diet. Combined with a variety of other incomplete proteins, they will help meet our daily protein requirements.

Higher The Quality of Protein, Higher The Risks

Another misconception about consuming a protein-rich diet on a regular basis is that protein will be harmful to health – leading to weight gain, digestive issues, cancers, or impaired kidney function. As per the Protein Paradox2 study, over 76 percent of mothers believing that high protein intake leads to weight gain while 72 percent believe that protein is complex to digest. Therefore, there is an urgent need to bridge this knowledge gap.

Getting the facts right: Proteins are the powerhouses of our body that aid bone and muscle development, boost immunity, maintain gut health, and provide energy among other functions. They are also known to improve satiety and curtail mid-meal snacking. Moreover, studies have shown that proteins help prevent the risk of certain types of cancers, maintain blood pressure and lower the risk of cardiac diseases.

Protein Requirement Across The Life Cycle Remains The Same

Change is the only constant. This saying holds true even in the case of the quantity of protein that is required by our bodies for their normal growth, development and functioning through the course of our lives depending on one’s gender, weight, lifestyle, underlying health conditions and phase of one’s life cycle. The common belief that one’s protein requirements remain constant throughout one’s life is incorrect.

Getting the facts right: Our bodies undergo numerous physiological and functional changes through the various phases of our life cycle. This makes the need for adequate nutrition and protein intake is crucial to match our body’s evolving needs. In children, the need for good quality protein in their formative years is very high as it helps build their body mass and muscles, strengthen bones and boost energy for their daily activities. Over time, the need for protein may vary depending on one’s lifestyle – an athlete will require more protein than someone with a sedentary lifestyle. As we age, maintaining healthy muscle mass becomes paramount. Protein plays an important role in this regard. Moreover, our bone density decreases making elderly individuals more prone to osteoporosis.

Protein Supplements Are Great Alternatives to Complete Protein Foods

While looking through market shelves, we’re likely to come across a variety of protein supplements, claiming to have the ability to meet our daily requirements. A common misconception today, especially among those living fast-paced lives, is that these supplements only is enough to meet one’s daily protein requirements.

Getting the facts right: While protein supplements are good sources of protein, they are called supplements for a reason. They are not alternatives to replacing the protein our bodies get from natural food sources. In fact, most people acquire enough protein from their regular diets without even trying. According to the Dietary Reference Intake report for macronutrients, the average adult needs to consume approximately 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight – a target that is usually easily achievable from including protein-rich foods such as eggs, yogurt, legumes, meat, fish, soy and more in the diet. A protein supplement can complement this and provide highly bioavailable nutrition.

All in all, as we need to make more conscious efforts to eat healthy and be mindful of what is on our plates. Because the path to a healthy nation does not rest on the health of a handful of individuals. Success lies in driving awareness among the masses and encouraging people to be cognizant of the food they consume on a regular basis. Because health is armed with knowledge is true wealth. And the path to our and the nation’s improved quality of life.