Natural Energy Drinks: We all like to go all-natural when it comes to consuming food. Unlike other soft beverages that provide you energy, they are harmful to your body too. They may quench your thirst for a shorter duration of time but in the long run, they do more harm than good. Natural energy drinks are not only healthy but they also provide energy and keep body issues at bay.

Taking it to Instagram, Lovneet Batra, a renowned nutritionist shares important natural energy drinks. According to the nutritionist, soft drinks have sugar and caffeine that might make your feel more energized but that feeling is only a temporary spike in blood sugar.

Check Out The Instagram Post

Monsoon Superfoods: Corns, Eggs, And Other Foods to Include in Your Diet

“The good news is that there are plenty of natural energy drinks that can ramp up your energy levels without spiking your blood sugar,” says the nutritionist. Read on to see what the nutritionist has suggested.

Here Are The Best Natural Energy Drinks

Coconut Water: Coconut water may be 95% water, but it’s still a great source of energizing minerals. Coconut water is a much healthier alternative and contains more than 10 times the potassium, and it’s a naturally sweet and refreshing drink. Kombucha: Kombucha is a fermented tea. Kombucha has a long list of health properties: B vitamins, glucuronic acid (a detoxifier), and loads of antioxidant-rich polyphenols. But what kombucha is best known for is its probiotic bacteria and acetic acid, which have been shown to boost energy levels. Jaljeera: Jaljeera is a refreshing drink and rejuvenates you with an instant bout of energy. This much loved Indian beverage helps with digestion, as it soothes the stomach with its amazing ingredients that are known to treat pain caused due to abdominal cramps. Sugarcane Juice: Sugarcane juice has, protein, iron, potassium and other essential nutrients that make it the ideal energy drinks. Being a great energy drink, it helps to maintain the energy levels in the body. It builds up body fluids and helps with dryness and fatigue. Sattu: According to Lovneet, sattu is known as a ‘poor man’s protein’. Sattu is rich in iron, manganese, and magnesium and low in sodium. Sattu provides instant energy and also works as a cooling agent that further keeps the internal organs at ease

Lovneet says that these five natural energy drinks are packed with micronutrients that keeps the body healthy, active and energized.