Ayurveda, similar to a ton of other traditional and familial models, has the extraordinary insight to draw from for healing during and post pregnancy time for the Mother. During Pregnancy, you regularly feel upheld, by your care suppliers, loved ones like family and friends. You are the vessel of creation! Yet, thereafter, the consideration is regularly moved to the new child. It is important, while the new child relies totally upon us for their prosperity; we have recently gone through an amazing groundbreaking cycle. We merit rest and recuperate.Also Read - Can Giloy Cause Liver Damage? Ayurvedic Experts Refutes Claims Linked to This Herb

Since Ayurveda is a holistic practice, it is important to start with the emotional health of the mother during pregnancy. While pregnancy is supposed to be seen as joy, for many women it can be a struggle to adjust to the new changes. They need to feel like they are doing enough to promote the health of their baby. Also Read - Immunosuppressed COVID19 Patients May be at Risk of Developing Cytomegalovirus| Know More

Ayurveda wisdom dating back over 5000 years has given us some helpful tips on how to use Ayurveda during pregnancy to ease the stress on soon-to-be mothers and help them embrace the journey. Dr. Ankita Gupta, BAMS, Birla Ayurveda shares the Ayurveda way to navigate the ups and downs of pregnancy and postpartum. Also Read - Eating Almonds Twice a Day Can Improve Blood Glucose and Cholesterol Levels

Ways to navigate

It can be navigated through:

Practicing of Yoga

Maintaining a proper diet

Opt for Ayurveda therapies and lifestyle

Yoga practices like anulom vilom and others help in stress relief, boost immunity, etc.

A diet such as Shadras to be taken in a balanced diet that makes it helpful to get minerals, Vitamins which are helpful for a healthy pregnancy.

Ayurveda Therapies such as-

Nasaya Sneha Basti, Matra Basti

These therapies not only help during the pregnancy phase but also post-pregnancy.

There are several medicated ghees that are given to pregnant women during and post pregnancy. There is a treatment for one month through the process of medicines.

Lifestyle Changes:

Lifestyle changes have to happen for a woman during pregnancy and postpartum. It plays an important role. According to the climatic and rita changes said in Ayurvedic texts, a woman’s body and lifestyle also experiences changes for which Ayurvedic therapy helps to give ease during postpartum.

This is a period of healing, adjustment, and the dosha most compromised (Vata) requires the most gentleness. As always, should you have any concerns, feel that your mood is too low to take care of yourself or the baby, or if you have any feelings or thoughts that scare you, it’s absolutely time to get in touch with your provider.