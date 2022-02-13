The thyroid is an integral part to keep a tab on the metabolic process of the body. It is a butterfly-shaped gland present at the base of the neck. It is important to keep a tab on overall health. Due to poor lifestyle choices like not consuming proper nutrition, stress and other issues, a lot of people start experiencing thyroid at a very young age. With proper nutritious food, you can keep your thyroid at bay. Coconut is considered the best thyroid food. It has numerous health benefits.Also Read - 5 Superfoods to Keep a Track of Thyroid Health

Taking it to Instagram, Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar talked about the many benefits of coconut. According to Dr Dixa, coconut can be consumed in any form like coconut oil, water, chutney, milk or jaggery balls and it still serves the purpose.

What is a Hormonal Belly? 3 Vital Signs That Your Hormones Are The Reason Behind Your Belly Fat

Here Are The Benefits of Coconut For Thyroid Health

Coconut Oil

According to Dr Dixa, Coconut oil is liquid gold when it comes to helping your body to heal. It helps increase your metabolic rate which will help with any fat loss and increase the heat in your body ( many people with thyroid disease have cold hands and feet because of their internal body temperature.)

“The good thing about coconut oil is that it’s digested differently. You don’t need bile salts for it to digest. Coconut goes from your gut to your liver faster. This makes it super easy on your gut and on your liver. As we know the liver is needed for proper thyroid hormone conversion. It needs to be in tip top shape,” says Dr Dixa.

Coconut Water

Dr. Dixa said,” If it’s available. you can drink coconut water 3-4 times a week (only if you don’t have any cold and cough issues).”

Coconut Chutney

“It’s delicious & healthy. You can have it daily with your meals,” Dr. Dixa.

Coconut Milk

Coconut milk can be made at home and can be consumed either in the morning or at the bedtime.

Coconut Jaggery Balls

According to Dr Dixa, coconut jaggery balls are easy to prepare and curbs sweet cravings.