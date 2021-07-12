Benefits of Soy: The recent rise in the number of diseases and the pandemic has made one shift their focus towards maintaining good health like never before. The past year has enlightened everyone about the right foods to be consumed to remain fit and also encouraged all to follow it along with other practices towards the same thereby adopting a healthy lifestyle. While daily nutrition intake plays a crucial role in one’s overall health, making a conscious effort to choose and consume high-nutrient meals is critical. When it comes to daily dietary needs, including protein which is one of the four major macronutrients in one’s diet is a must.Also Read - Akshay Kumar Gains 5 Kilos For Raksha Bandhan by Eating 'Maa Ke Haath Ka Halwa'

Currently, there is a range of protein-rich foods that are available in the markets but of it all, it is the plant-based protein that has grabbed the attention of many. A large number of people are turning to soybeans and soy-based food products as a source of nourishment for a variety of reasons, including economic feasibility and a long-term endeavour to embrace a flexitarian or vegan diet. Soybeans, a member of the legume family of plants, have slowly but gradually risen to prominence in talks about healthy and balanced protein choices due to their numerous advantages. Also Read - Is Starving Necessary For Weight Loss? Nutritionist, Manisha Chopra Answers

Soy is a protein powerhouse with content comparable to that of meat. Soybeans are one of only a few plant meals that contain all nine necessary amino acids which are required for the body’s everyday functions. They have a protein level of 36–56% of their dry weight, with one bowl containing around 28 grams of protein. It is a good source of B vitamins, fibre, potassium, and magnesium, in addition to being high in protein. It also has a low saturated fat content. Soy and non-processed soy-based meals provide a plethora of health advantages, whether it’s the high protein content or the multi-fold added nutritional value. Also Read - Influenza Vaccine: Important Shot Of The Year 2021 | Explained By Dr. Pawan Kumar

Shona Prabhu, sports nutritionist and founder of NutrifyMyDiet and supporter of Right To Protein shared reasons why you could start including this superfood in your diet.

Immunity Booster: The antioxidants and proteins present in soy help boost overall immunity. This has been stated by both the Government of India and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in their initiatives to improve nutrition among Indian citizens and promote healthy eating, particularly during the pandemic. During Soy Month earlier this year, the public health awareness initiative Right To Protein began increasing awareness about the benefits of eating soy foods for improved health. Healthy Heart: Polyunsaturated fat abundant in soy foods consists of several heart-health advantages. They reduce the risk of heart disease by maintaining cholesterol levels to promoting gut health. Additionally, they also possess Omega-3 fats that are linked to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease. Stronger Bones: Both men and women are said to suffer from bone health issues as they age. Soybean is one ingredient that is known for its high nutritional content, which helps to build and increase bone density. It further also helps with osteopathic action by allowing new bones to form, reinforcing old ones, and speeding up bone healing. Assists weight management: Filled with healthy fats while being low on saturated fats combined with its high protein content stimulates metabolism. It keeps one satiated for a longer period thereby controlling unhealthy cravings that help to maintain weight. Improved blood circulation: High in iron and copper, these elements are necessary for the formation of red blood cells (RBCs). The essential organ systems, including the extremities of the body, can obtain the required oxygen and blood flow they need to function properly.

Despite the many advantages, soy is yet to be perceived as an ingredient that is crucial to be consumed for good health. It’s also crucial to note that some of the risks may be exaggerated, as research suggests. However, not all soy is the same. Fermented and unfermented soy foods are also available. Many people feel that the fermentation process helps with digestion and absorption. Traditional soy foods, such as miso, tempeh, tofu, and edamame, are also considerably more nutritious than modern processed meat substitutes.

Soybeans and their soy-based food products are quickly becoming the vitamin and protein-rich ingredient of choice for many as individuals embrace fitness and general wellness with a keen focus on improving immunity. The price, ease of availability, and diversity of food goods accessible on the market to suit the Indian palate are the most essential factors.

Soy may be included in the daily diet in various ways, from a hearty curry made with soybeans in their most basic form to a simple yet excellent boiled and seasoned edamame appetizer. Sautee some tofu in a pan to make a flavourful stir fry. You can also add in some broccoli and quinoa or make a salad by adding sprouts, cucumber, spinach, and a tsp of olive oil or a tofu sandwich. Edamame with salt makes a fantastic on-the-go snack. Tempeh can be roasted or baked and used in salads, buns, and more dishes, while protein bars made with soy nuts are a healthy snack option.

No matter which soy food one may choose to consume, one fact remains – soy foods are emerging as superfoods for overall better health and immunity.