Fruits are equally as important as other vegetables. They are rich in fibre, minerals, vitamins and antioxidants. Fruits help in fighting cancer, reducing blood pressure, cholesterol, maintaining healthy body weight and more.Also Read - 5 Fruits And Nuts That May Help in Strengthening Women's Heart

However, like all good things, fruits have side effects too. For example, excess high sugar fruits when mixed with other carbohydrate food sources can lead to harmful effects on diabetic people. Fructose that is derived from other whole fruits is different from fructose that is derived from other sources. Also Read - 3 Superfoods You Must Eat While Working From Home, Nutritionist Recommends

What is Fructose?

According to mayoclinic, fructose is a sugar found naturally in fruits, fruit juices, some vegetables and honey. Fructose is also a basic component in table sugar (sucrose), and high-fructose corn syrup is used to sweeten many processed foods and beverages. Also Read - COVID-19 Recovery Diet: Foods to Eat if You Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus

What Are the Side Effects of Fructose?

Excess fructose can lead to harmful effects on vital organs. This can lead to negative health outcomes as well.

Liver Health

The liver converts excess fructose to fat in a process called lipogenesis. In this process, fat molecules are stored in the liver and it leads to Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). This is one of the most common liver diseases. Across the globe, 25% are affected due to this and 9-32 % of Indians are affected too.

According to NAFLD reports, affected groups consume two or three times more dietary fructose than usual. Along with lipogenesis, other diseases like liver inflammation, oxidative stress to injured liver cells are also seen.

Brain Health

According to the latest research, excess consumption of even short-term fructose can lead to a negative impact on brain health. This might happen as neuroinflammation aggravated, brain mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress.

Long term fructose can be lethal for brain development and can lead to several multiple neurological disorders.

Obesity, Diabetes and Heart Health

Excess consumption of fructose can lead to insulin resistance, obesity and diabetes. This results in fat accumulation; glucose intolerance and the normal functioning of the body is interrupted. It also raises the level of uric acid and leads to an increase in blood pressure and triglycerides too.

Digestive Issues

Overconsumption of fructose can lead to diarrhoea and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). It is a digestive disorder that causes abdominal pain, bloating, indigestion, constipation or diarrhoea. According to a 2013 intervention study, 68 patients suffering from IBS when consumed less low-fructose diet, had a significant improvement.

Fruit Based Diet Risks

In a fruit diet, people usually consume only raw fruits. They have to exclude other food groups like whole grains, legumes etc. Only a few vegetables, nuts and seeds are allowed. This is why, fruit diet lacks other important nutrients like protein, B vitamins, omega 3, calcium, iron in a long term. Along with this, it is not healthy for people who have diabetes, insulin resistance or polycystic ovarian syndrome.