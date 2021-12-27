Anxiety is a feeling of worry, nervousness, or unease about something with an uncertain outcome. Anxiety is a normal emotion; it is our brain’s way of reacting to stress and alerting us of a potential danger ahead. Most people feel anxious now and then. For example, you may worry when faced with a problem at work, before taking a test, or before making any important decision. This kind of occasional anxiety is ‘OK’. However, when this same anxiety increases beyond a point from where it is no longer advantageous but rather impedes one’s functioning is not healthy.Also Read - 'Yes, You Can!' Rashmika Mandanna Inspires Fans With a Thoughtful Note

Excessively increased amounts of fear and anxiety may lead to Panic Attacks. A panic attack is a sudden, unreasonable feeling of fear and anxiety that cause strong physical reactions in response to ordinary, nonthreatening situations. Some physical symptoms that may be experienced are chest pain, chills, choking or smothering sensation, difficulty breathing, fear of losing control, intense feeling of terror, nausea, palpitations, excessive perspiration, tingling ornumbnessin fingers or toes, trembling or shaking, etc. Also Read - Tested Positive For Covid? Study Shows a Higher Risk of Mental Illness. Details Here.

In order to regain composure and reorient focus during anxiety or panic, Tithi Haria , Clinical Psychologist, Masina Hospital shares some of the techniques that can be used: Also Read - Anxiety Can be Treated With Moderate And Strenuous Exercise: Study

Diaphragmatic (abdominal) breathing

When people are anxious, they tend to take rapid, shallow breaths that come directly from the chest. This type of breathing, called thoracic or chest breathing causes an upset in the oxygen and carbon dioxide levels in the body resulting in increased heart rate, dizziness, muscle tension, and other physical sensations. Our blood is not being properly oxygenated and this may signal astressresponse that contributes to anxiety and panic attacks. Diaphragmatic or deep breathing, on the other hand, stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system, which is part of the peripheral nervous system responsible for regulating heartbeat, blood flow, breathing, and digestion. Deep breathing helps you to avoid the “fight-or-flight” response(acute stress response) to mentally or physically terrifying situations.

Grounding Technique (5-4-3-2-1 method)

Grounding is a practice that can help you pull away from flashbacks, unwanted memories, and negative or challenging emotions.

5-4-3-2-1 method: Working backward from 5, use your senses to list things you notice around you. For example, you might start by listing five things you hear, then four things you see, then three things you can touch from where you’re sitting, two things you can smell, and one thing you can taste.

These techniques may help you distract from what you’re experiencing, create space from distressing feelings and refocus on what’s happening in the present moment.

Mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR)

MBSR training has become a recognized way to help people learn to avoid distractions and increase their attention on the task in front of them. It can also help improve memory, motivation and autonomy.

Guided Meditation

Meditation aims to increase your awareness of the present moment and help you develop a gentle, accepting attitude toward yourself. Meditation can produce a deep state of relaxation and help you focus your attention and eliminate the stream of jumbled thoughts that may be crowding your mind and causing stress. This process may result in enhanced physical and emotional well-being.

Progressive Muscle Relaxation

Progressive muscle relaxation (PMR) is a stress and anxiety management technique. It helps to calm our body and mind. The process includes tensing the muscles in specific parts of the body and then relaxing the muscles you have targeted.