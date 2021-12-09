How to reduce belly fat: Deeper belly fat is very dangerous for health and anyone can be affected due to this. Usually, men find it difficult to shed belly fat compared to women. When women hit menopause, they are at risk of expanding their waistline so that the body can redistribute fat at that time. Visceral fat can lead to numerous diseases like diabetes, blood pressure, breathing problems etc. Through a balanced diet and physical exercise, you can manage and control fat.Also Read - 4 Ayurvedic Tips to Provide Instant Relief to Backache

Taking it to Instagram, Dr Dixa Bhavsar, an Ayurveda expert, shares valuable inputs on how to reduce belly fat. The caption read, "Did you know belly fat is one of the signs of Hormonal Imbalance, poor metabolism, genetics & poor lifestyle choices?"



Here Are The Tips

12 Suryanamaskars Daily

“Suryanamskars are best for hormonal balance, metabolism & absorption of nutrients by the gut. It also helps improve mental health, sleep and keeps your agni burning throughout (optimum digestion) which helps reduce stubborn belly fat easily,” says Dr Dixa

1000 Kapalbhati pranayam

Dr Dixa says, “Improves blood circulation & digestion, facilitates quick detox, best for burning belly fat as abdomen is mainly involved during the practice of kapalbhati (continues exhalation). It also helps regularize periods, improves the flow, help manage PMS (so best for those suffering from PCOS, insulin resistance, thyroid)”

Circadian Intermittent fasting

“IF means you fast & eat for certain hours depending on what works for your body. Circadian fasting means you stop eating post sunset. So CIF is eating for 8 hours starting from morning and having your last meal either before sunset or within 1 hour of sunset. Best before 8 pm (Never post that),” suggests Dr Dixa.

Drinking Warm water

Ayurveda expert says that warm water helps by improving your metabolism and burning fat not just from the belly but from everywhere. Also helps with bloating, gas, poor appetite & feeling heavy all the time.

Sound Sleep (7-8 hours)

Dr Dixa said,” The better you sleep, the quicker you lose weight. Sound sleep for good 7-8 hours helps with liver detox, hormonal balance, weightloss, improving mental health by reducing cortisol (stress hormone) and providing your body & mind enough time to rest & digest (activates para sympathetic system).”