Metabolism can be described as a process by which a body converts what you eat and drink in a day into energy. It is a chemical reaction that takes place in our body. Metabolic rate and metabolism are used interchangeably a lot of times. Your metabolic rate does determine the number of calories your body burns. But your metabolism governs more than just your metabolic rate. It also keeps everything in balance – like your blood sugar, cholesterol, triglycerides, and blood pressure.

If your metabolic rate is high, you automatically burn more calories and calorie burn will help you in losing weight faster. If your metabolic rate is slow, then here are 5 small lifestyle changes you can make in your daily routine to speed up your metabolism.

Eat more protein and fibre : Wondering why? Protein can help you build muscles whereas fibre will keep you full for a long time. Adding these two elements to your daily diet will boost your metabolism and speed up your weight loss process.

Hydration is the key : If you are on your weight journey, you must have heard that one should aim to drink eight glasses of water per day. Staying hydrated is important as when you drink water you replenish your stores. Without water, your body can't function properly. You can also add vegetable juices, lemonade, or coconut water because, without enough H2O, your metabolism can stall.

Workout : With pandemic and work from home culture, we are sitting for longer hours than usual. A sedentary lifestyle can hamper your health in many ways, it can also shorten your lifespan. Working out with weights is a great strategy to keep your metabolism from slowing. Strength training has been shown to increase metabolic rate in healthy people, as well as those who have heart disease or are overweight or obese.

Beauty sleep : Sleep is extremely important for good health. Sleeping fewer hours than you need may increase your risk of a number of illnesses, including heart disease, diabetes, and depression. It's of paramount importance that you sleep for at least 6-8 hours to rejuvenate your body.

Include Spicy Foods: Did you know eating spicy food may help your metabolism. According to a study, capsaicin (also found in pepper) when consumed in small quantity can help you burn 10 more calories per meal. A report in Times of India says, "the effect of adding spices to your meal is not that significant. Though it can lead to a slight advantage when combined with other metabolism-boosting strategies."

By including these 5 lifestyle changes in your daily routine, you can boost your metabolism.