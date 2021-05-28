The thyroid gland controls our metabolism and all our other organs and systems are indirectly dependent on this little butterfly-shaped gland that controls our hormones. The thyroid gland produces hormones that regulate the body’s metabolic rate and maintains the health of our heart, muscles, digestive system, brain, and bone structure Its correct functioning depends on a good supply of iodine from the diet i.e. food and supplements. Also Read - Black Fungus Declared Epidemic in Delhi - What Does This Mean?
Any malfunctioning in this can cause the body to undergo intense fluctuations. Feeling sluggish, experiencing weight loss resistance and hair loss are all symptoms of thyroid. Improving your diet and sleep patterns, lowering stress, and addressing mineral deficiencies all help to support the root causes of thyroid imbalance. Rohit Shelatkar, VP at Vitabiotics, fitness and nutrition expert listed foods that can help regulate thyroid-induced hormonal imbalances.
Below is a list of certain foods that are known to help regulate thyroid-induced hormonal imbalances:
- Eggs: Protein is crucial for all hormone production, but eggs specifically contain selenium, iodine, vitamin A, and the B vitamin choline, which are all great for thyroid health. They are loaded with all nine essential amino acids, choline, and powerful antioxidants that help bring the thyroid under control.
- Avocado: For optimal thyroid hormones, one needs a good dose of healthy fats, especially those rich in Omega-3 fatty acids. The healthy omega-3s, fibre, and other nutrients in Avocados can also help to decrease inflammation in the body. They are also a good source of magnesium, potassium, vitamins C, E, K, and B-vitamins.
- Berries: Blueberries are nutrient-dense and are loaded with fibre, vitamin c, vitamin K, manganese, and antioxidants. They also help to lower cholesterol levels in the body, bring blood pressure under control, help fight cancer and boost brain health. Additionally, berries have gut-friendly fibre that can help with weight loss. Berries also protect against hypothyroidism—an overactive thyroid condition that occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much of the hormone thyroxine and leads to fatigue and weight gain.
- Yogurt: This white food is a great thyroid booster as it’s a great source of iodine. The vitamin, immunity-boosting, and anti-inflammatory properties present in yogurt protect the thyroid gland from damage. In addition to vitamin D, yogurt is also a probiotic food that helps increase good bacteria in the gut that is usually thrown off by thyroid disturbances.
- Salmon & Sardines: Salmon is great for metabolism. Salmon boasts of significant anti-inflammatory properties thanks to its rich omega-3 fatty acid content. Sardines are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, which have been found to lower cholesterol levels. Sardines are an excellent source of vitamin D, vitamin b12 and rich in amino acids that help build protein in the body.