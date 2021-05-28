The thyroid gland controls our metabolism and all our other organs and systems are indirectly dependent on this little butterfly-shaped gland that controls our hormones. The thyroid gland produces hormones that regulate the body’s metabolic rate and maintains the health of our heart, muscles, digestive system, brain, and bone structure Its correct functioning depends on a good supply of iodine from the diet i.e. food and supplements. Also Read - Black Fungus Declared Epidemic in Delhi - What Does This Mean?

Any malfunctioning in this can cause the body to undergo intense fluctuations. Feeling sluggish, experiencing weight loss resistance and hair loss are all symptoms of thyroid. Improving your diet and sleep patterns, lowering stress, and addressing mineral deficiencies all help to support the root causes of thyroid imbalance. Rohit Shelatkar, VP at Vitabiotics, fitness and nutrition expert listed foods that can help regulate thyroid-induced hormonal imbalances. Also Read - Menstrual Cups Vs Pads Vs Tampons: Which is Safer For Women’s Health?

Below is a list of certain foods that are known to help regulate thyroid-induced hormonal imbalances: