Picture this – You have a bowl full of bright green steamed Broccoli and a Cheeseburger. What would you choose? The probability of people selecting the burger is much higher. But everyone knows that Broccoli is good for you instead of the burger. The question is, how good? And more to the point, can it, or any other food help prevent disease such as Cancer? The big answer is to this question is YES!Also Read - Wonders of Vitamin D: Here's Why You Should Add This Sunshine Superstar to Your Diet in Winter

Some foods show Cancer-fighting properties, though there is no conclusive proof that a particular type of food can prevent or stop Cancer. A healthy diet of vegetables and fruits are critical agents in preventing significant illnesses, including Heart Disease, Diabetes, and possibly Cancer. Also Read - Here’s How You Can Identify And Address Your Vitamin E Deficiency

Everyone knows what types of food everyone should avoid or at least restrict in their diet. These include processed meats, salty foods, and sugary drinks. On the other hand, a healthy diet with a good mix of vegetables and fruits, including plant-based items Broccoli, berries, and Garlic, has shown some of the most vital links to Cancer prevention. They are low in calories and fat, and they are also power-packed with phytochemicals and antioxidants that may help reduce your cancer risk. We have put together a list of five superfoods that you should add to your diet, especially if you want to prevent Cancer. Also Read - Kacha Badam Is Good but Here's Why You Should Have Soaked Almonds in Summers

Flaxseeds : Flaxseed contains high lignans that protect against Estrogen-dependent Cancers like Breast Cancer. Flaxseed and Flaxseed oil are among the few essential Omega-3 Fatty Acid ALA sources, which forms a protective shield against Cancer cells responsible for Breast Cancer.

Turmeric: Turmeric contains a compound known as Curcumin that can inhibit Cancer cells, such as Breast, Gastrointestinal, Lung and Skin cancer. Studies have found that it can help significantly fight and slow the spread of Breast Cancer due to its potent cell protectant, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Blueberries : Blueberries are power-packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that can aid in Breast Cancer prevention. The phytochemicals in blueberries work together to prevent the growth and spread of various forms of Breast Cancer. Blueberries are also rich in antioxidants like Ellagic Acid, which have anti-Cancer properties.

Broccoli : Broccoli contains cancer-fighting compounds known as Indole-3-Carbinol that help alter Estrogen metabolism and suppress Breast tumor cell growth. They also protect against hormone-dependent cancers such as Breast, Cervix, and Prostate Cancer.

Mushrooms: Mushrooms have been shown to have anti-inflammatory, antiviral, cholesterol-reducing, and immune-enhancing properties, helping to reduce blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Generally speaking, Mushrooms are a good source of dietary Niacin (vitamin B3) and Riboflavin (vitamin B2). A study of Korean Breast Cancer patients also found consumption of Mushrooms to be associated with a significantly decreased risk of Breast Cancer. Shiitake mushrooms (Lentinus Edodes) are widely available fresh or dried in grocery stores and specialty markets. Shiitake Mushrooms have been found to inhibit increases in tumor volume of human Breast Cancer cells implanted in mice.

In conclusion, good nutrition is essential to everyone, especially for Cancer patients. That means a balanced, minimally processed plant-heavy diet, which can benefit your overall health and energy levels, support your immune system, help you manage symptoms during treatment and promote survivorship.

(Inputs by Shweta Mahadik, Clinical Dietitian, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan)