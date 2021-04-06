New Delhi: Amid the rising cases of Coronavirus in the country, it’s time to pull up your socks again and be cautious. Who likes to fall sick anyway? One must ensure that their immune system stays strong. Few good habits including regular physical activity, not smoking, and reducing alcohol can help you stay healthy in the long. Having a properly functioning immune system is essential for a healthy life. Mostly, our immune systems manage to fight the disease-causing microbes but external forces like superfoods can help boost them. Also Read - IMA Urges PM Narendra Modi To Open COVID Vaccination For All Above 18 Years

Mohamad Yusuf N Shaikh, Founder Kudrati Ayurved Health Center suggests five superfoods that may boost your immunity and possibly make you guard against diseases. Also Read - Centre Urges Govt Employees Above 45 to Get Vaccine Jabs as Coronavirus Cases Peak

Ginger: Ginger is widely known to reduce inflammation and relieve nausea, which is why it is an excellent remedy for cold and sore throat. It also improves digestion and cardiovascular health. According to some research, it can also lower the risk of cancer. It can be consumed easily by adding it to tea and soups.

Garlic: Garlic is one of the best-known natural immunity boosters. Besides giving an extra flavour to your food, garlic helps in maintaining blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Moreover, garlic is rife with antioxidants, which work towards strengthening your body's natural defense mechanism.

Goji berries: Goji berries, also known as wolfberries, are a treasure trove of nutrients. They contain vitamin B and C, essential fatty acids, amino acids along with many minerals and trace elements. Goji berries promote healthy skin, maintain blood sugar levels, prevent liver damage and reduce depression and anxiety. They are also known to prevent the onset of cancer. To make your breakfast healthy, sprinkle some Goji berries over your muesli or add them to a smoothie.

Chia seeds: Despite their small size, Chia seeds are packed with plenty of essential nutrients. They provide fibre, iron and calcium and are a rich source of antioxidants and Omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids are required for the production of HDL cholesterol (the good cholesterol), which prevents heart attacks. Chia seeds can be consumed directly or by mixing in salad or yogurt.

Cinnamon: Besides adding a delectable smell to the food, cinnamon also serves as a great immunity booster. It is known to reduce the multiplication of bacteria inside the body and therefore, serves as a great remedy to a sore throat. Cinnamon also reduces the risk of heart disease and it can improve sensitivity to the hormone insulin and therefore has an anti-diabetic effect. So, next time you go for tea or coffee, try adding a little cinnamon.

