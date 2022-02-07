The thyroid is an integral part to keep a tab on the metabolic process of the body. It is a butterfly-shaped gland present at the base of the neck. It is important to keep a tab on overall health. Due to poor lifestyle choices like not consuming proper nutrition, stress and other issues, a lot of people start experiencing thyroid at a very young age. With proper nutritious food, you can keep your thyroid at bay.Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: 5 Exercises You Should Stop Practising Right Away to Lose Weight Instantly

Taking it to Instagram, Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya Ayurveda expert, uploaded a post on superfoods for thyroid health. The caption read," These 5 superfoods work wonders for thyroid health (for all kinds of thyroid imbalances- hypo, hyper and auto immune)."



Amla

According to Dr Dixa, Amla has eight times more vitamin C than an orange & around 17 times that of a pomegranate. This humble indian fruit truly deserves its superfood status. “It is a proven tonic for hair. It slows down graying, prevents dandruff, strengthens hair follicles, and increases blood circulation to the scalp thereby improving hair growth,” writes Dr Dixa.

Coconut

“Coconut is one of the best food for thyroid patients, be it raw coconut or coconut oil. It improves slow and sluggish metabolism. Coconut contains MCFAs i.e. medium chain fatty acids and MTCs i.e. Medium chain triglycerides in abundance which helps improve metabolism,” says Dr Dixa.

Pumpkin Seeds

Dr Dixa said that pumpkin seeds are also a rich source of zinc, which is critical to absorb other vitamins and minerals in the body and also promote the synthesis and balancing of thyroid hormones in the body.

Brazil Nuts

“Selenium is a micronutrient that the body requires for the metabolism of thyroid hormones. Selenium is required for the conversion of T4 to T3 and brazil nuts are also one of the best natural sources of this nutrient. In fact, three brazil nuts a day is enough to give you a healthy dose of this powerful antioxidant and thyroid mineral,” said Ayurveda expert.

Moong Beans

Dr Dixa said that beans contain protein, antioxidants, complex carbohydrates & loads of vitamins & minerals. “They are also high in fiber, which can be beneficial if you suffer with constipation, a common side synptom of thyroid imbalance. Moong, like most beans, provides iodine and the best thing about moong is they are easiest to digest among all beans so they are an excellent addition to thyroid-friendly diet that aims to offset the implications of a lowered metabolic rate, brought on by the disorder,” writes Ayurveda expert.