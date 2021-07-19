Monsoon is here, finally! A respite from the scorching heat and humidity. Who does not like the earthy smell, pleasant weather, and pakoras? However, the rainy season brings with it a plethora of illnesses for the kids. From waterborne diseases like Jaundice and Typhoid to vector-borne diseases such as Dengue and Malaria, one ought to be prepared for these.Also Read - Retired Army Major Wins Praise From PM Modi For Taking Care of Stray Animals During Covid Crisis

Food-borne illnesses pose a grave danger as well! These are a result of consuming contaminated food or water that has high amounts of bacteria, viruses, or other pathogens. During the monsoon, the prevalence of food-borne illnesses increases tenfold, says Dr. Upasana Sharma, Head of Emergency & Trauma, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan.

The most common seasonal diseases are Influenza, Dengue, Malaria, Typhoid, and a few other viral infections that mimic those infections. The reasons for the spread of these diseases include water clogging, contamination of water bodies, improper sanitisation, rainwater puddles and overcrowding.

Flu is spread through droplet transmission, while dengue and malaria are caused by mosquito bites and diarrhoeal disease and waterborne jaundice occur due to consumption of contaminated water. Cold, cough, sneezing, rapid breathing, loose stools, vomiting, headache, body pains, fever, refusal of feeds are some of the common symptoms associated with flu-like illness. Other diseases also share some of the symptoms. Most of these infections are self-limiting and require only symptomatic medication along with adequate hydration.

Here, we list 5 things you can do for extra protection of your kids:

Active life: It can be a tricky situation for the parents to involve their kids in physical activities because of the current COVID-19 situation. Try to involve your kids in activities including yoga, Zumba, dance or anything which is engaging and keeps them active.

Healthy and nutritious diet: Include immunity-boosting food and veggies in your kids’ diet. It can be a mix of green leafy vegetables and seasonal fruits. You can make them homemade juices, or treat them with flavoured milk.

Vitamin C for the win: Vitamin C has gained popularity especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. You can treat your kids with citrus fruits including oranges, mosambi, lemon, Apple, Bananas, beetroot, Tomatoes, to boost their immune systems.

Avoid junk food: It can be a task to say no to your kid when they ask for their favourite pizza or a burger, but by saying no you are actually doing them a healthy favour. During the monsoon, it is best to avoid street food or junk food as the rainy season is the ideal time for the breeding of bacteria.

Personal hygiene: In today’s time, cleanliness and hygiene has taken a big role in everyone’s life. For kids too, it is important to keep surroundings clean and safe. Stagnant water can become a breeding group for mosquitos. If you want to save your kids from mosquitos, you can try putting a mosquito net, all-out, a mosquito repellent patch or cream to safeguard them.

Let your kid enjoy the monsoon while you take all the necessary precautions for them.