Food is an important aspect of any occasion. During the festival, the delicious savoury and sweet are mouth-watering and lip-smacking. Foods leave us wanting for more. However, overconsumption of oily food or sweet food can lead to health issues like belly fat, bloating and constipation.

Taking it to Instagram, Dr Nitika Kohli, an Ayurvedic doctor shared valuable insights on how to deal with food cravings during the festive season. D. Nitika said," With festivities being around the corner, you lose the motivation to keep up with your workout regimen. This, in turn, leads you to have that stubborn belly fat, or constipated, lazy, low on energy, and lastly, regret. "

Check out the Instagram Post:

Here are the tips:

Identify Your Craving Triggers

Emotional eating is a real phenomenon. If you pay attention, you may find that your cravings are worse when you a stressed.

Eat a Healthy Fulfilling Breakfast

Making the first meal the most nutritious, one can help in decreasing both sweet and savoury cravings later on.

Eat Meals at Scheduled Times

The secret to controlling craving for food is by managing your meals and only eating at set times – no casual eating.

Keep a Food Journal

This may not help in controlling food cravings but it could help you in identifying the times of day when your cravings are the strongest.

Eat a Varied Diet

Sticking to the tried-and-true may help you count calories, but it could also leave you feeling unsatisfied. Try health varieties or combinations of food to stop those random food cravings or combinations of food. These can stop those random food cravings.

“Surely, around all the fun and food that is most cherished by your taste buds, keeping self-control might get difficult, but not so much if you strike a balance,” says Dr Nitika.