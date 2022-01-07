After receiving the Covid-19 vaccination jab, some women say that they have experienced period changes. In fact, many editorials have backed this claim. A recent study funded by the US National Institute of Health says that women who received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine during a single menstrual cycle had an increase in cycle length of nearly one day, compared to the unvaccinated women.Also Read - India's GDP Expected to Grow at 9.2% in 2021-22 Against 7.3% Contraction Last Year: Report

Women across the world reported erratic menstrual cycles after getting vaccinated. While some said that their periods were delayed, others said that they experienced heavy or painful bleeding than usual. Strangely, postmenopausal women too menstruated again in some cases.

Here, we take a look at 5 ways covid vaccination has impacted women’s menstrual cycle:

Length of cycle:

The study that appeared in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology said that women who got their first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine had an increase in cycle length of nearly one day than those who were not vaccinated. “It is reassuring and also validating,” said Dr Alison Edelman, a professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Ore. who led the study. Heavy Menstrual cycle:

The author of British Medical Journal (BMJ), Dr Victoria Male, from Imperial College London, associated the problem with the body’s immune response, rather than something in the vaccine. “Menstrual changes have been reported after both mRNA and adenovirus vectored Covid-19 vaccines, suggesting that if there is a connection, it is likely to be a result of the immune response to vaccination rather than a specific vaccine component,” she wrote. Dr Male said that over 30,000 women reported period problems soon after getting inoculated. “One important lesson is that the effects of medical interventions on menstruation should not be an afterthought in future research,” Male said. Missing the cycle:

Many women across the world experience missed their period for a month in a few cases. Monica Sethiya in an interaction with Indian Express said after the second dose, her periods were 47 days late. Severe cramps:

Many women have experienced severe and unbearable cramps after taking the shot. People complained of heavy bleeding and severe cramps, so much so that they had to pop in a pill to curb the pain. Priyanka Gupta, told Indiatimes, “Periods after receiving the vaccine were different. I almost never got cramps, but this time it was unbearable. So much that I had to pop in a pill for some respite. I still don’t know if it was directly because of the vaccine, but severe cramping during periods happened right after the jab.” Vaccine Affecting The Menopause:

Many women reported that the vaccine affected their menopause. Dr Hugh Taylor, the chair of the department of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at Yale School of Medicine told New York Times that postmenopausal women who experience vaginal bleeding or spotting may have serious medical condition and should be evaluated by a physician.

