Let us start with what is dry hair. Your hair is dry when it lacks or loses the ability to retain moisture, leaving your hair dry and brittle. This in return leads to hair breakage with your hair appearing dull and unhealthy. Also Read - Coronavirus Strain: Beware of These Strange And Uncommon Symptoms of COVID-19

Swati Gupta, Director and Head of Creative Development, Bodycraft Spa, and Salon shares her views on how can you get your luscious and healthy back by following these simple steps. Read on! Also Read - Raw or Soaked Almonds| Top 5 Health Benefits of Badaam in Summer| Watch Video

Reasons for dry hair:

• Excessive use of heat styling tools, incorrectly or without proper knowledge Also Read - What is a Vegan Diet? Foods You Can And Cannot Eat

• Environmental factors, like dust, UV rays of the sun, etc.

• Using hair accessories like metal clips or hair ties causing constant friction, leading to breakage of hair

• Undergoing chemical treatment, like hair smoothening, hair coloring, pre-lightening, etc without professional guidance

• Using harsh chemical shampoos and conditioners which are not suitable for your hair

Treatment for Dry Hair:

• Taking intensive hair spa treatment on a regular basis helps in nourishing and hydrating dry hair. The Intense Hair Spa, which is customized to your specific hair concern, done even as often as once a week works wonders in treating dry hair. It works on the bond and on the molecular structure of the hair for intense hydration

• Any chemical treatment for hair should be done post the consultation with an expert or a specialist and under their supervision only. This is because the experts will examine and understand your hair condition, after which they will suggest the right chemical treatment to go for. This will help you to get desired results while maintaining hair moisture and avoiding damage and breakage

• Whenever heat styling tools are used make sure you use heat protection on hair before styling. Never use heat styling tools without hair protection as they can dry your hair further and cause breakage

• Always use the right shampoo and conditioner that suits your hair. It helps you in giving the expected results. Always condition your hair after shampooing, as it locks the moisture and keeps your hair hydrated. Invest in a good range of leave-in products, as they not only protect your hair from further damage but also help in detangling your hair.

• Investing in the right hair accessories such as hair scrunchies made up of hair-friendly material is important. These do not cause much friction leading to any damage and breakage of hair. Make sure you do not pull your hair while removing the hair accessory

• Wash your hair with lukewarm or cold water which helps in sealing the moisture and the natural oils of your hair and scalp

• Be gentle while towel drying your damp hair

• Throw on a hat or scarf to protect your hair from pollution and sun

Dry hair can be treated effectively with the above-mentioned practices. Consult with your hair expert who will provide the right treatment along with recommending the correct home care products. It is important to follow a proper home-care regimen along with at-salon treatments to see results and bring back your hair to its crowning glory.