Home

Health

5 Whole-Grain Foods That Help Lower Cholesterol And Keep Heart Diseases at Bay

5 Whole-Grain Foods That Help Lower Cholesterol And Keep Heart Diseases at Bay

Here's a list of five different whole-grain foods to help you on your journey of a healthy heart.

5 Whole-Grain Foods That Help Lower Cholesterol And Keep Heart Diseases at Bay

Summer is here, and it becomes essential to change your diet in order to keep your body cool. Adding whole grains to the diet will not only cool the body but also manage high cholesterol levels and keep heart diseases at bay. Whole grains are full of nutrients and is liked to lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases. As per Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra ”When it comes to lowering cholesterol, whole grains are the healthiest kinds of grains to eat. Here is a list of five different whole-grain foods to help you on your journey of a healthy heart.”

5 Whole-Grain Foods That Help Lower Cholesterol And Keep Heart Diseases at Bay

Oats are rich in dietary fiber that comprises a mixture of both soluble and insoluble fibers. One of the components of the soluble fiber found in oats is beta-glucans which are the major cholesterol reducing component of oats and are proven to be heart healthy. Oats tend to selectively lower LDL cholesterol to a greater extent than does HDL cholesterol. Amaranth grain contains tocotrienols and squalene compounds, which are known to affect cholesterol biosynthesis The goodness of phytochemicals, phenols, tannins, and plant sterols in jowar are known to have a hypocholesterolemic effect. Rich in antioxidants, vitamins E, B and minerals like iron and magnesium is valuable in lowering cholesterol levels, averts plaque formation and improves blood flow and circulation. Barley contains soluble fiber, beta glucan binds to bile acids in the intestines and thereby decreases plasma cholesterol levels. The abundance of heart-healthy nutrients in barley such as thiamin, niacin, copper, magnesium is helpful in preventing the risk of heart diseases. Little millet is rich in cholesterol, when consumed increases good cholesterol in the body, and strengthens the body.

If refined grains are a part of your diet, try swapping them for some of the whole-grain alternatives listed above to reap their health benefits.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.