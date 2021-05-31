5 Yoga Asanas For Breast Cancer Patients to Heal And Recover Faster

Breast cancer makes up about 11.6 % of the number of cancer incidences across the world. An average of 2.1 million people mainly women suffer from breast cancer annually. In India breast cancer stands as one of the top three types of cancer-related diseases. Recently there has been increasing in the number of breast cancer cases in women age between 20 to 30 years. This could be attributed to the covid-19, but changing reproductive patterns and hormonal imbalances could also cause breast cancer in women. Also Read - Doctor Speaks: Myths About Test Tube Babies, And The Technique - All Your Questions Answered | Exclusive

Along with allopathic treatment, yoga can be a great complementary practice to help you heal and recover faster. This ancient and holistic science for well-being includes benefits for the mind, body, and spirit. Yoga brings many health benefits such as boosting immunity, improving functions of all the organs, and maintaining a healthy weight to help you receive treatment better. Yoga also brings several mental health benefits such as keeping anxiety and stress away. This is one of the biggest and important factors that allow you to experience accelerated healing.

Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares 5 yoga asanas to encourage and energize cancer patients.

Yoga Therapy

Ashwasanchalan Variation

Start in Samasthiti standing with your feet together and keep your shoulders relaxed. From here step back with your right foot and place the right knee down. Keep your back straight ensuring that your left knee and ankle are aligned at 90°. Join your palms at your heart chakra and look ahead. Repeat on the other side.

Shalabasana Variation

Lie down flat on your stomach with palms placed under your shoulders. Keep your feet together, and toes outwards. Inhale and lift up the right hand, and left leg behind. Keep them straight, as you lift your head and chest up. Exhale as you bring your torso down and repeat on the other side. Hold the pose for 10-15 seconds.

Vashishtasana

From your tabletop position or Marjariasana, gently lift the knees off the floor and straighten them to come into plank position. From here, turn towards your right side balancing on your left Palm, and bring your right foot onto your left. Align the heels and hold the pose for 10-15 seconds, exhale and release. Repeat on the other side.

Vashishtasana Variation

From your tabletop position or Marjariasana, gently lift the knees off the floor and straighten them to come into plank position. From here, turn towards your right side balancing on your left Palm, and bring your right foot onto your left. Place your right foot in front of your left thigh for support. Hold the pose for 10-15 seconds, exhale and release. Repeat on the other side.

Twisted Cobra Pose (Triyaka Bhujangasana)

Lie down flat on your stomach with palms placed under your shoulders. Keep your feet apart, at a distance of about 2ft, inhale as you lift your head, turn to look over your right shoulder at your left heel, and exhale as you bring your torso down. Repeat on the other side.

There are also many spiritual practices in yoga that you can incorporate into your regular routine. Siddhohum Kriya is a practice that prepares you to become a container to receive energies and enhances your capacity. It removes your mental limitations and also makes you powerful enough to implement these energies.

There are 5 steps to practising the Siddhohum Kriya, the Disha (direction) to face is east. This practice is ideal when done during sunrise, and each step is to be held for 1 minute. Namho Himalaya is a chant or mantra that can help you raise your vibrations. You can also include breathing exercises such as Anulom Vilom, Bhastrika, and Bhramari Pranayama