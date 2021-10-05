Periods affects each woman differently, some can totally take the day head-on with a hot yoga class while others just lounge in Shavasana or Netflix. There are no judgements. Listen to your body and light movement helps. In fact, yoga poses can ease muscle cramps and create a more joyful period experience. Yoga can help with cramps, headaches, anxiety, back pain and other period-related symptoms.Also Read - Yoga vs. Pilates, What Are The Distinctive Health Benefits?

Manisha Kohli, Yoga expert and founder of Aum your way shares 5 yoga asanas that can help to relieve period cramps.

Bound angle pose – Baddha Konasana

Diarrhoea and constipation are par for the course when it comes to periods, thanks to the release of prostaglandins that cause your uterus to contract. Not super fun but, thankfully, abound angle pose can help. Not only does it soothe your digestive system but it can also provide relief from painful menstrual cramps. Oh, and it stimulates your ovaries making it a reproductive health power pose. If you're feeling fatigued, spend some time inbound angle—it'll revive your energy, too.

Reclined Bound Angle – Supta Baddha Konasana

Period-induced anxiety making you feel a bit cray? You need this pose. Reclined bound angle is similar to bound angle but you’re leaning back instead of forward. And the list of PMS symptoms that this pose helps is extensive—from fatigue and insomnia to anxiety to headaches, your period doesn’t stand a chance against this relaxing post. Since you’re leaning back into the pose, your abdominal muscles relax which can help ease cramping.

Child’s Pose – Balasana

Yoga isn’t just about external flexibility. The impact of many poses also benefits your organs, acting as a sort of internal massage. The child’s pose does this by flexing your reproductive organs, as well as releasing tension in your back, shoulders, and neck. If you’re among the masses of uterus owners who feel achy in the muscles and joints during menstruation, you’ll love this simple pose. Stay in it as long as you want—the calming effects it has on your mind are just as beneficial as the relaxation your body will feel.

Inverted leg pose – Viparita Karani

Physical, mental, and emotional benefits abound in this pose. Like with many of the other poses we’ve talked about, the inverted leg pose improves circulation and digestion, lowers blood pressure, boosts energy levels, and soothes the nervous system. It’s also said to increase creative thinking and problem-solving (super helpful if you’re in the stage of menstruation where you feel like you can’t focus!). Emotionally, an inverted leg pose can help you keep your chill, even in the midst of angsty mood swings.

Head to Knee Forward Bend – Janu Sirsasana

Another forward bend? Yes. And for good reason. The stimulating effect that forward bends have on the abdominal and reproductive muscles are unparalleled. The head to knee forward bend is another pose that can be modified to your experience level. No matter how you modify it, head to knee forward bend supports your reproductive and digestive system, relieves anxiety, fatigue, headaches, menstrual cramps, and can even help soothe mild depression.