5 Yoga Asanas To Reduce Blood Pressure And Hypertension

An estimated two-thirds of the human population of roughly 1.13 billion people worldwide have hypertension. Hypertension is also known as High Blood Pressure doesn’t have any symptoms and develops over the course of several years. Due to the lack of symptoms, patients are unable to detect the problem in time to take positive action. High blood pressure is one of the leading lifestyle disorders and can damage your blood vessels and organs, especially the brain, heart, eyes, and kidneys. Also Read - Yoga For Cancer Treatment: How Ujjayi Breathing Helps in Chemotherapy Treatment

Stress is one of the biggest factors of high blood pressure. While stress cannot be avoided, how we deal with it can definitely make our lives better. Ancient practices of yoga, meditation, and mindfulness equip us with the tools to manage stress in a constructive manner. Invest in a regular practice of yogic techniques like asanas, pranayama, and meditation practice etc. This will ensure that you have taken care of your physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Also Read - Viral Video: This Adorable Dog Doing Yoga With its Owner Will Make Your Day | WATCH

Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares his 5 best yoga poses that can help maintain your blood pressure levels. Also Read - 5 Effective Yoga Asanas to Prevent Breast Cancer

Practice the following yoga asanas to prevent high blood pressure. You can hold each pose for 30 seconds and repeat for 3 sets.

Veera Bhadrasana

Formation of the posture

Begin with Adhomukhi Swanasana.

Bring your right leg in and place your right foot in between your palms to form Ashwasanchalanasana.

Drop your left heel to the side so that your right knee and heel are aligned at a 90 degree angle

Ensure that your left leg is straight

Extend your hands out in one line

Face your gaze towards your left palm.

Ensure that both arms are straight and in one line

Padmasana

Formation of the posture

Sit in Ardha Padmasana with your right foot over your left thigh

Lift your left foot and place it on your right thigh facing up

Pull your feet closer to your hips

Drop your knees to the floor

Place your palms on your knees facing up

Hold the asana for a while

Repeat with the other leg

Hindoloasana

Formation of the posture

Begin sitting with your legs in Easy Pose (sukhasana or cross-legged).

Reach down, grab the outside of your right foot and bring it into the crux of the left elbow.

Wrap your right arm around the outside of your right knee.

Cradling your leg and rocking it side to side, create a stretch in your right hip and IT band, along the side of your leg.

As you inhale, grow long through your spine and roll your shoulders back. Take 8-10 breaths then switch sides.

Malasana Variation

Bend the knees and lower your pelvis toward the floor to come into a squat.

Keep your spine straight, your pelvis moving toward the floor, and your shoulders relaxed away from your ears.

Keep your feet parallel and lift your heels up

Straighten arms and place them on your knees

Marjariasana

Urdhva Mukhi Marjari Asana

Get down on your knees, place palms under shoulders and knees under hips

Inhale, curve your spine to lookup

Adho Mukhi Marjari Asana

Exhale, curve your spine to form an arch of the back, and allow your neck to drop down

Focus your gaze towards your chest

Lifestyle factors can be one of the major causes of hypertension. This can include lack of exercise, stress, excess alcohol consumption, excess weight, and excess salt/sugar within the diet and dehydration, etc. If high blood pressure is left untreated it can cause potentially life-threatening conditions like heart attacks, strokes, renal disorder and vascular dementia. Take care of your health both mental and physical through the holistic science of yoga.