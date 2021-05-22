5 Yoga Asanas To Reduce Blood Pressure And Hypertension

An estimated two-thirds of the human population of roughly 1.13 billion people worldwide have hypertension. Hypertension is also known as High Blood Pressure doesn’t have any symptoms and develops over the course of several years. Due to the lack of symptoms, patients are unable to detect the problem in time to take positive action. High blood pressure is one of the leading lifestyle disorders and can damage your blood vessels and organs, especially the brain, heart, eyes, and kidneys. Also Read - Yoga For Cancer Treatment: How Ujjayi Breathing Helps in Chemotherapy Treatment
Stress is one of the biggest factors of high blood pressure. While stress cannot be avoided, how we deal with it can definitely make our lives better. Ancient practices of yoga, meditation, and mindfulness equip us with the tools to manage stress in a constructive manner. Invest in a regular practice of yogic techniques like asanas, pranayama, and meditation practice etc. This will ensure that you have taken care of your physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Also Read - Viral Video: This Adorable Dog Doing Yoga With its Owner Will Make Your Day | WATCH
Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares his 5 best yoga poses that can help maintain your blood pressure levels. Also Read - 5 Effective Yoga Asanas to Prevent Breast Cancer
Practice the following yoga asanas to prevent high blood pressure. You can hold each pose for 30 seconds and repeat for 3 sets.
Veera Bhadrasana
Veera Bhadrasana
Formation of the posture
- Begin with Adhomukhi Swanasana.
- Bring your right leg in and place your right foot in between your palms to form Ashwasanchalanasana.
- Drop your left heel to the side so that your right knee and heel are aligned at a 90 degree angle
- Ensure that your left leg is straight
- Extend your hands out in one line
- Face your gaze towards your left palm.
- Ensure that both arms are straight and in one line
Padmasana
Padmasana
Formation of the posture
- Sit in Ardha Padmasana with your right foot over your left thigh
- Lift your left foot and place it on your right thigh facing up
- Pull your feet closer to your hips
- Drop your knees to the floor
- Place your palms on your knees facing up
- Hold the asana for a while
- Repeat with the other leg
Hindoloasana
Hindoloasana
Formation of the posture
- Begin sitting with your legs in Easy Pose (sukhasana or cross-legged).
- Reach down, grab the outside of your right foot and bring it into the crux of the left elbow.
- Wrap your right arm around the outside of your right knee.
- Cradling your leg and rocking it side to side, create a stretch in your right hip and IT band, along the side of your leg.
- As you inhale, grow long through your spine and roll your shoulders back. Take 8-10 breaths then switch sides.
Malasana Variation
Malasana Variation
- Bend the knees and lower your pelvis toward the floor to come into a squat.
- Keep your spine straight, your pelvis moving toward the floor, and your shoulders relaxed away from your ears.
- Keep your feet parallel and lift your heels up
- Straighten arms and place them on your knees
Marjariasana
Urdhva Mukhi Marjari Asana
Urdhva Mukhi Marjari Asana
- Get down on your knees, place palms under shoulders and knees under hips
- Inhale, curve your spine to lookup
Adho Mukhi Marjari Asana
Adho Mukhi Marjari Asana
- Exhale, curve your spine to form an arch of the back, and allow your neck to drop down
- Focus your gaze towards your chest
Lifestyle factors can be one of the major causes of hypertension. This can include lack of exercise, stress, excess alcohol consumption, excess weight, and excess salt/sugar within the diet and dehydration, etc. If high blood pressure is left untreated it can cause potentially life-threatening conditions like heart attacks, strokes, renal disorder and vascular dementia. Take care of your health both mental and physical through the holistic science of yoga.