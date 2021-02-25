5 Yoga Poses to Keep Your Hair Luscious And Healthy

Our appearance reflects our health and our hair plays a big role in enhancing our looks. Healthy hair is a reflection of good health. Dull unhealthy hair somewhere indicates a lack of proper nourishment to the body. A balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle must be included to keep your hair healthy. Also Read - Understanding Cancer: Vital Tips to Safeguard Yourself From This Deadly Disease

Yoga is a holistic approach to cure all the problems. Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares inputs on yoga Poses that can keep your hair healthy.

Here are 5 simple yoga poses to keep your hair healthy:

Padahastasana– Stand straight, inhale and slowly lift your hand above your head. Now exhale and try to touch the floor. If you flexible enough you can touch your nose to your knees otherwise do till your body allows you to bend. Be in the posture for few seconds and gradually come up with an inhale.

Padangustasana– is similar to the above pose but in this pose, one has to hold the big toes with your fingers. You exhale and bend and hold the big toe. Try to touch the nose to your knees. Be in the posture for few counts, exhale and come up. The above two poses allow the blood to flow to your brain which helps in nourishing the root hair.

Vajraasan or thunderbolt pose-It is a simple yet powerful asana. You sit on your knees giving pressure to the calf muscles. The toes just touch each other, and you rest on your heels. Hands are kept straight on the knees. Inhale and exhale both happen in the pose. Try to sit as long as possible in the pose. Vajrasana has a direct impact on the stomach and aids in digestion. So, taking care of digestion resolves many health issues. This pose can be practiced after meals. Caution for those with a knee injury should avoid this asana.

Balaasana or child pose– For this pose first come in vajra asana. Exhale and drop down your head with your forehead touching the floor. Extend your arms in front. Stay for few counts. Inhale and come back. This pose relaxes you and also allows blood to flow towards the brain. Circulation of blood flow to the brain ensures nourishment to the root hair thereby promoting hair growth.

Matsyaasna or fish pose-Lie down on your back with hands by your side. Inhale and lift your head such that the crown touches the floor. Stay for few counts, exhale and come out. Matysaasana also allows blood flow to the brain improving blood circulation and providing nourishment to the root hair. A stressful life also becomes a major reason for problems related to hair.

Involve these yoga poses in your daily regime which will not only help you in relieving stress but also take care of other health-related issues.