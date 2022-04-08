Over the last few years, cardiovascular diseases have become one of the leading causes of mortality in India. According to recent research, 1 in 4 deaths in India is due to cardiovascular diseases, which can lead to complications such as Heart Failure. Given that India is home to nearly 40 per cent of the world’s Heart Failure patients, this concern cannot be emphasized enough. India also has one of the youngest populations globally with a median age of 28.4 years. Unfortunately, as an increasing number of young people unwittingly adopt lifestyles accompanied by increased stress levels, poor diets and exercise – they are at a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases including heart failure, blockage in arteries, and stroke.Also Read - Banana Health Benefits: 5 Ways Kela Can Boost Your Overall Health

Clogged arteries are one of the biggest reasons for heart diseases. When fat deposits accumulate on the artery walls it is known as Atherosclerosis. Clogged arteries often restrict the blood flow to the heart and different parts of the body.

Want to keep your heart healthy? Then you must make a few diets exception if you want to keep your heart healthy for years to come.

Here, we have listed 10 foods you should avoid to keep your arteries and heart-healthy.

French Fries: It's difficult to resist the deep-fried French fries but did you know they are filled with a simple source of carbs that instantly spike your blood sugar. Not just that, they are loaded with salt, and fat too.

Ice Cream: I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Ice Cream, but you shouldn't. Well, ice creams are high in saturated fat, and calories, which can contribute to weight gain and poor heart health.

Pizza: According to a report in Eat This, Not That! Pizza is the second biggest contributor of heart taxing saturated fat. You must stick to one slice, if you are craving a pizza, rather than indulging completely.

Aerated Drinks: Soda in any form is not good for you. It can have some serious consequences on your health. It can spike your insulin levels, promote weight gain and disrupt your metabolic health. You can replace your soda with water and can squeeze a lemon or a fresh fruit.

Meat: Red meat and processed meat may be delicious but there are many reasons why it is never featured on the lists of healthy foods to eat. In fact, those with heart problems and obesity are always told to stay away from processed meat and red meat. A recent observational study in nearly 20,000 individuals has found that a greater intake of red and processed meat is associated with worse heart function.

Fried Chicken: Chicken is the best protein for weight loss, but if you deep fry that chicken it will spike your cholesterol level. So, you must avoid eating fried chicken.

It's time to say goodbye to these unhealthy food items.