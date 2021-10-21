Digestive issues arise when metabolism and appetite are not taken care of. Good health relies heavily on eating habits, sleeping patterns and lifestyle. Achieving all three is, however, not easy. A healthy drink helps in removing toxins and improves metabolism, increases appetite, fixes gut health and helps in achieving weight loss.Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Does Cutting Down on Salt Promote Weight Loss?

Drinks are not only easy to digest but can be made at home with ease. Here are a few drinks that will help in boosting metabolism with simple ingredients.

Fennel Tea

With the presence of healthy components, fennel tea is known for increasing metabolism and appetite. It is loaded with nutrients like enzymes. Fennel tea helps in improving metabolism and helps in losing weight. Along with it, it also helps in getting rid of bloating and constipation.

Steps to Make Fennel Tea

Boil two cups of water and pour it into one cup

Add 1 teaspoon of fennel tea

2 lemon slices and honey

Pineapple Smoothie

Pineapple is a sweet, tangy and aromatic fruit. It is loaded with health benefits. Compounds like bromelain, enzymes and other nutrients in pineapple help in reducing inflammation in the body. This helps in the reduction of heartburn and colitis. Along with this, it also helps in dehydration. Pineapple smoothie helps in improving metabolism, reducing weight and boosting immunity with the presence of vitamin C and antioxidants.

Steps to make Pineapple Smoothie

1 cup of chopped pineapples

½ teaspoon of lime juice

Cinnamon and honey

Coffee and Dark Chocolate

Caffeine and dark chocolate are good for health if they are consumed in the right manner. Coffee boosts energy and dark chocolates help in improving the digestive system of the body. Along with this, coffee is high in chlorogenic acid. The latter helps in increasing the process of losing weight by improving the metabolism rate. With the presence of monounsaturated fatty acid (MUFA) in dark chocolate, the metabolism increases when added to black coffee.

Lemon Detox Water

Lemon is one of the vital sources of Vitamin C consumption. It has citric acid and antioxidants present that can help in removing toxins from the body and increase metabolism. With the addition of honey and cinnamon, lemon detox water helps in improving appetite and gut health.

Steps to make Lemon Detox Water

Take 2 cups of water

Add 6 slices of lemon

Squeeze half a lemon

Add ½ teaspoon of cinnamon

1 tablespoon of honey

Ajwain Detox Water

Carom seeds or ajwain is known for digestion. Ajwain has been actively used in ancient times as a medicine. It helps in improving appetite, digestion and losing weight.

Steps to make Ajwain Detox Water

2 cups of water

Soak 1 teaspoon of carom seeds overnight

Strain and boil the drink

Add a few lemon slices along with cinnamon

Ginger and Lemon Drink

This helps in fighting gastrointestinal tract problems. Along with it, this drink also helps in fighting bloating, cramps that lead to the secretion of digestive juices. With Vitamin C and pectin present in lemon, this drink helps in detoxing the body and improving gut health.

Steps to make Ginger Lemon Drink