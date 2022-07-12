Since there are millions of bacteria in one’s gut, making up the majority of the microbiome in the body, maintaining a balance between good and toxic bacteria in the microbiome is essential for gut health. However, there is always a possibility of one’s gut being out of balance if it’s acting strangely, resulting in a variety of health problems.Also Read - Suffering From Constipation? 5 Foods That You Should Add in Your Diet NOW

Dr Tejaswini Dande, Consultant – Gastroenterology and Hepatology Sciences, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bengaluru shares 6 signs that your gut is unbalanced:

Discomfort in the Digestive System

Constipation, bloating, gas, stomach cramps, acid reflux, and heartburn are all common side effects and signs of an imbalanced stomach. A healthy digestive system makes it easier to process food and eliminate waste. Also Read - 8 Ways Lauric Acid Can Boost Your Overall Health

Unexpected Weight Gain or Loss

Losing or gaining weight without changing diet or exercise routines can indicate intestinal issues. A dysfunctional gut can cause problems with nutrient absorption, blood sugar regulation, signalling fullness, and fat storage.

Excessive Fatigue

Constant exhaustion, even before the day has begun is a sign that one’s gut is acting up. Lack of gut bacterial diversity has been associated with weariness, chronic fatigue, and sleep disorders such as insomnia and restless sleep.

Skin Conditions That Irritate

Everything, even the skin, is affected by gut health. Food allergies, poor diet, and a lack of beneficial gut bacteria have all been related to inflammation in the stomach, which has further been associated with conditions including eczema and acne.

Food sensitivities

Many people associate the term “food intolerance” with food allergies. It’s possible that the gut lacks the necessary beneficial bacteria to adequately break down certain foods.

Mood Shifts

The gut has been dubbed the “second brain” because it has been found to have such a strong influence on the body’s functioning. According to research, anxiety, despair, mood swings, and emotional well-being are all linked to the quality of one’s stomach. The generation and control of dopamine and serotonin are aided by the presence of beneficial bacteria in the gut.

Six things one can do about it:

Alter eating habits

Gut health and the mix of healthy and bad bacteria are heavily influenced by diet. A healthier gut can be achieved by reducing the amount of processed, high-sugar, and high-fat foods consumed. Aim for a well-balanced diet rich in plant-based foods, lean proteins, and fibre.

Increase sleep time

Sleep deprivation can lead to a reduction in good bacteria in the gut. Therefore, a healthy gut can be aided by getting adequate sleep.

Avoid Unnecessary Medications

Adding more chemicals and pharmaceuticals to one’s gut will simply exacerbate any existing problems. While some medications, such as life-saving antibiotics, are vital and serve a function, only medications recommended by the doctor must be consumed.

Prebiotics and probiotics should be included in your diet

Adding a prebiotic and probiotic to one’s diet is a terrific method to boost gut health. Eating more foods like bananas, garlic, onions, and leafy greens will help get more prebiotics in the diet. Yoghurt and fermented foods including kimchi, kombucha, and non-pasteurized pickled vegetables contain probiotics.

Increase water intake

Drinking extra water is one of the easiest methods to improve intestinal health. Caffeinated or alcoholic beverages should not be substituted for water because they can irritate the gut further.

Remain Stress-Free

Although it’s easier said than done, minimizing stress can help achieve intestinal harmony. Small modifications, such as going for a walk, getting a massage, practising yoga, or even laughing a few times, can lower stress hormones and allow the gut to create more serotonin and dopamine.