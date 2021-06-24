6 Food Items That Should Not be Mixed With Milk

We often combine two or more foods to get the nutrition and relish the dish. But did you know eating some food items can hamper your health? Bad food combinations can lead to stomachache, bloating, fatigue, gas, and discomfort. If you continue consuming the wrong food combinations for a long period, it can result in rashes, chronic digestion problems, and bad breath. Also Read - Eggs, Carrots, Soybeans And Other Food Items That Can Help Kids Grow Taller

Talking about food combinations, we often drink milk with other foods. Milk is one of the most common, crucial items in our daily items. Did you know that milk is a meal in itself and it should not be teamed with certain food items? It is an animal protein and should not be clubbed with other protein items.

Here is a list of foods that should not be combined with Milk:

Egg, meat, and fish

Avoid eating fish and all types of meat with milk, as it could lead to heaviness and digestive issues.

Sour ingredients:

You should not club citrusy or acidic items with milk. Fruits rich in Vitamin C should not be combined with milk, according to NDTV. Milk takes longer to digest and when you have milk and lemon or any citrus fruit together, the milk coagulates. This can lead to gas and heartburn. Some people are also lactose intolerant, which means they are unable to digest the lactose present in the milk.

Banana

The combination of milk and banana is heavy and it takes a long time to digest. While the food is digesting, you will experience fatigue. If you like drinking banana milkshakes, add a pinch of cinnamon or nutmeg powder to promote digestion.

Melons

As per Ayurveda, milk acts as a laxative and melons have diuretic properties – resulting in a clash of functions. According to a report in India today, the stomach acids required to digest the melon make the milk curdle, causing gastric issues.

Yogurt

You should not club yogurt with milk. Any fermented product should not be clubbed with milk as it can block the channels or srootas of the body and can even result in infections, tummy problems and ill-health, as per Ayurveda.

Radish:

Consuming milk is a complete food, and it should not be combined with other food items. Eating it with radish can heat up your insides and delay the process of digestion.

So, next time you sit down to have a snack or a meal, try to avoid these combinations of foods. Eat safe to stay healthy.