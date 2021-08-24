Studies have suggested that a lot of people face severe hair fall problems after getting infected with covid-19. This can be due to a weakened immune system along with stress. People who have recovered from coronavirus are still experiencing hair fall issues.Also Read - Third Wave May Peak By November If More Virulent Variant Emerges, Says Scientist

You should consume a proper and nutritious diet. Diet control can lead to countering hair fall issues. They have to make sure to consume freshly prepared meals with seasonal fruits. By consuming healthy food, one can build a stronger immunity hold, hair growth and control hair fall issues.

Instagram being the next stop for fashion, glam and everything glittery, Munmun Ganeriwal, a nutritionist shared her tips with her followers. She said, "Post-covid hair fall is a reality that many people are facing presently."

Check out her Instagram Post:

Draksh

Draksh belongs to the house of raisins. They are black, seeded and one of raisins’ variety. You should soak a handful of raisins overnight. Drink it up with either water or just eat them in the morning hours.

Amla

Amla is an ancient remedy. Have freshly squeezed juice, or consume amla in the form of pickle, chutney or murabba.

Curry Leaves

Boil 10gms curry leaf powder in 100 ml water till it’s reduced to 1/4th. Drink this tea first thing in the morning.

In the end, she even advised consuming these every day for three to four weeks. She said,” You will surely see your hair troubles fading away.”

Apart from Munmun, several other dieticians have suggested healthy foods to prevent hair full after getting infected by covid-19. One of them is Ritu Khaneja. She is a therapeutic nutritionist and founder of RightKclories. She shares her tips for healthy and lustrous hair.

Eggs

Egg yolks are always considered healthy fats and protein. Yolks have full biotin, vitamin B that helps in promoting strong hair growth and scalp health.

Spinach

Spinach is a good source and a rich source of vitamin A, K, E, C, B, and manganese, zinc, iron, and omega 3 fatty acids. This helps in keeping the scalp healthy and clean. These vitamins also help in improving the collagen and keratin level which helps in speeding up the hair growth process.

Whole grains

Whole grains have vitamin B that helps prevent hair breakage and increase the strength and growth of the hair. Oats, quinoa whole wheat, barley have a high amount of zinc and also helps in hair fall problems.

A healthy and balanced diet can help prevent hair fall and contribute to speeding up hair growth and strength.