6 Foods That Help With Body Recovery After a Heavy Workout

Post-Workout Nutrition: Cutting down calories is not enough for building muscles. Along with a healthy diet, it is essential to lift weights. One needs to be active throughout the day coupled with regular workouts to reach the desired goal. Although exercise requires a lot of effort, people should push themselves to do it consistently. When it comes to meals, whatever you eat post-workout plays a crucial role in muscle recovery. Appropriate amounts of nutritious food can accelerate the recovery phase and reduce the next-day soreness of muscles also called Delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS).

Relying solely on protein bars and shakes is not an advisable way to supplement your body after a rigorous workout. One should not restrict themselves to only a few items; instead, a variety of foods should be included to make the meal enticing and wholesome.

Rohit Shelatkar, VP at Vitabiotics, Fitness & Nutrition Expert shares a few items that can help your body recover and make the diet complete:

Eggs

Eggs are rich in protein. By consuming three whole eggs post-workout, you can help accelerate the process of muscle recovery and replenishment. Further, eggs also provide the necessary Vitamins such as Vitamin A, D, E, B12, B6, and K.

Cottage Cheese (Paneer)

It contains two kinds of proteins – whey and casein. The former is well-known for its capabilities to quickly replenish muscles post-exercise. The latter, on the other hand, is a slow-acting protein that ensures recovery even while you are sleeping. With such properties, cottage cheese does emerge as a great pre or post-workout snack. You can even pair it with whole-grain toast or sauteed vegetables to make your meal tastier.

Salmon

Widely loved, salmon is a flavourful source of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, Vitamin B, potassium and selenium. The omega-3 present in it can reduce inflammation in the body. In addition, its rich potassium content aids in replacing electrolytes lost during exercise. Salmon is also a great source of protein that helps in repairing and rebuilding muscles after working out.

Nuts

Nuts are loaded with essential nutrients and micronutrients. A handful of almonds, cashews or walnuts post-workout can provide the required proteins, fibres, and healthy fats. You can even add seeds like pumpkin, sunflower or chia to make a tasteful mixture to munch on after your exercise.

Quinoa

A complex whole grain, it is filled with the goodness of two post-workout essentials – carbohydrates and proteins. Quinoa is a plant-based source of protein, brings with it high nutrient levels, and is also gluten-free. It is fit for those with diabetes as it has a low glycemic index. Quinoa has high-fiber content, making it suitable for a diet focused on maintaining healthy body weight. To make your meal increasingly protein-packed, you can eat it with fish, chicken, fruits or vegetables.

Bananas

Bananas contain high fibre content and low calories. It is also a source of good carbohydrates and gives you the energy required to help you sail through your tough workout session with ease.

Avoid any kind of salty processed foods, packaged energy or protein bars as these are full of artificial sweeteners that may create hindrances in your fitness journey. Replace soda or sweetened sports drink with pure coconut or regular drinking water. These options help you rehydrate without adding any additional sugar or chemicals to the body. It is safe to conclude by saying; workouts must be combined with mindful meals to reap maximum benefits.