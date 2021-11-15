Cholesterol is a fatty substance that can be easily found in the blood. Unhealthy cholesterol increases the risk of health complications like stroke, cardiovascular disease etc. Your diet and what you consume can control the unhealthy rise of cholesterol levels.Also Read - 6 Rules Every Person with Diabetes Needs to Follow This Festive Season

According to healthline.com, cholesterol is an essential component of every cell in the body and it gives cell membranes strength and flexibility. However, excess of anything is bad for health. Here's a list of food that you should avoid completely in case you have high cholesterol levels and food you must include maintaining decent cholesterol levels.

List of Food You Should Avoid

Cake

Sugar has always been considered as white poison. Consuming a larger quantity of it leads to harmful effects on the body. Sweet dishes like cakes, pastries and other sweet components contain excessive sugar content. This leads to a rise in LDL as it is known as bad cholesterol.

French Fries

French fries rich in deep-fried, potato rich is the favourite of all snacks. One can never get enough of french fries. However, the favourite snack contains an unhealthy amount of oil and it can lead to an increase in cholesterol levels. This is unhealthy for your health.

Processed Food

Processed food is the go-to. Processed food comes with convenience as it can be easily stored and is affordable. Along with this, processed food can be easily re-stacked. Processed food like cheese, breakfast cereals, canned food, ready to prepare meals etc; sounds delicious but it is highly unhealthy for the body. People with high bad cholesterol levels should avoid the consumption of such food.

List of Food You Should Include in Your Diet

Oats

A lot of people prefer oats as it is considered one of the best options. The presence of soluble fibre makes it easy and safe to consume. However, processed oats can lead to an increase in cholesterol levels.

Nuts

Almonds, walnuts, pecans etc fall under the umbrella of the nuts. Unlike popular belief, people with high cholesterol levels can prefer eating nuts as it helps in boosting HDL, known as good cholesterol and lower LDL known as bad cholesterol.

Okra

Okra, famously known as ladies fingers, is a widely consumed vegetable. Ladies fingers is rich in fibre and a good source of antioxidants. Along with these healthy components, okra is cholesterol friendly and can be added to your diet.