6 Foods You’ve Been Eating All Wrong And Here’s How to Consume Them

Here are certain foods that are good for the human body, but we generally have eaten or cooked wrongly.

Food is an essential part of our lives as it gives our body energy, nutrition and nourishment. It’s a fascinating world filled with flavours, textures and endless culinary possibilities. We all have our favourite food items that we love to indulge in, but what if we told you that you might have been eating some of them wrong all this while? Yes, sometimes we don’t get proper nutrition because of the way we eat certain foods. So, today we will give you a peak of certain food items that you may unawarely be eating incorrectly. The correct method will help you maximize the flavour, nutritional value and way of eating.

6 Foods You’ve Been Eating The Wrong Way This While

Bananas: Instead of peeling a banana, flip the banana upside down and gently squeeze the bottom, causing it to split open easily. This method allows you to peel the banana from the bottom, eliminating any stringy bits that may get stuck to the fruit. Onions And Garlic: Onions and garlic are often overlooked after cutting or crushing. When these ingredients are chopped or crushed, enzymes are released which gives them a tasty aroma. However, allowing these vegetables to rest for a few minutes before cooking or consuming, can lead to more desirable flavours as enzymes have time to interact. So, prefer to take a simple step to elevate the taste and aroma of these vegetables. Hot pepper seeds: Throwing away the hot pepper seeds can reduce their nutritional value. However, they are spicy but equally good for your gut when consumed in limited quantities. Broccoli and Cauliflower stem: Trashing the stem of broccoli and cauliflower can actually lead to the loss of it’s essential nutrients. According to health experts, the stems have more fibre, Vitamin C and calcium that the florets we flavour. Boiled Veggies: When you boil veggies, you also boil the nutrients and thus eating them with salt and pepper adds no good value to your health. It is always advised to cook veggies in healthy oil with spices as it will enhance the flavour and can enjoy with wholesome nutritious package. Beans: The more you cook beans, the greater the loss of essential nutrients. Soaking beans overnight makes them tender and leads to less time for cooking. It also keeps the nutrients intact.

