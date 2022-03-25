Sleep deprivation is prevalent in many countries, ostensibly with no long-term consequences, but is this true? Is sleep deprivation physically harmful to the human body? What if you don’t get enough sleep to fulfill your sleep requirements?Also Read - Can Your Mattress Cure Your Sleep Problems? Find Out

Learn about health repercussions, such as effects on the neurological system impacting the brain and pain, changes in vital signs influencing blood pressure, and hormone changes affecting weight growth and thyroid function. If you've ever tossed and turned all night, you already know how you'll feel the next day – weary, grumpy, and out of sorts. However, failing to get the necessary 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night does more than make you sluggish and angry. Sleep deprivation has long-term consequences, and it depletes your mental capacities and jeopardizes your physical health. Poor sleep has been related to various health issues, ranging from weight gain to a compromised immune system.

Central nervous system

Your central nervous system is your body’s primary information highway. Sleep is required to work correctly, but severe insomnia can interfere with how your body transmits typically and processes information. Also Read - World Sleep Day 2021: Why a Good Night Sleep is The Need of The Hour

Immune system

Sleep deprivation stops your immune system from strengthening. If you don’t get enough sleep, your body may be unable to fight against intruders, and recovering from the disease may take longer. Long-term sleep deprivation also raises your chance of developing chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease.

Respiratory system

As you wake up during the night, you may suffer from sleep loss, making you more susceptible to respiratory infections such as the common cold and flu. Sleep deprivation can also aggravate pre-existing respiratory problems, such as asthma.

Digestive system

Sleep deprivation might sometimes make you feel too tired to exercise. Reduced physical activity might promote weight gain over time since you are not burning enough calories and are not gaining muscle mass.

Cardiovascular system

People who do not get enough sleep are more prone to develop cardiovascular disease. In one study, sleeplessness was associated with an increased heart attack and stroke risk.

Endocrine system

This disruption can also impact growth hormone production, particularly in children and adolescents. In addition to other growth tasks, these hormones help the body create muscular mass and repair cells and tissues.

Growth hormone is released by the pituitary gland throughout the day, although proper sleep and activity also aid in releasing this hormone.

(Authored article by Mr. Kamayani Naresh, Founder and Health Expert, Zyropathy)