Fenugreek or methi seeds have incredible health benefits. It adds taste to pickle to curry. It is a very friendly Indian kitchen ingredient and is easily available in the market. Not just taste-wise, fenugreek has medicinal prowess as well. It controls blood sugar levels, blood pressure, uric acid levels, hair fall issues and treats anaemia.

Taking it to Instagram, Dr Dixa Bhavsar, an Ayurveda doctor, shared various benefits of fenugreek. Dr Dixa writes," Fenugreek contains proteins, fats, carbohydrates, calcium, iron, folic acid, vitamin A, C, K, B, manganese, magnesium, potassium, copper, zinc, fibers and water."



“Methi (Fenugreek) is an incredible ayurvedic herb mostly present in every Indian kitchen with diverse uses and many potential health benefits. From adding flavour to dishes to controlling diabetes to relieving constipation, methi seeds also have diverse benefits for your skin, hair and health,” writes Dr Dixa.

Here Are The Benefits of Fenugreek

According to Dr Dixa, these are the benefits of methi seeds:

It improves appetite & digestive power. Also supports breast milk secretion.

It controls diabetes and improves cholesterol and blood pressure.

It reduces hair fall, grey hairs & uric acid levels (gout). Improves blood levels (treats anaemia) & also helps detoxify blood.

It is useful in treating disorders of Vata such as neuralgia, paralysis, constipation, abdominal ache, bloating, pain in any part of the body (backache, knee joint ache, muscle cramps).

It helps relieve Kapha disorders like cough, asthma, bronchitis, chest congestion & obesity.

As it is hot, it shouldn’t be used in bleeding disorders such as nasal bleeding, heavy periods, etc

Here’s How to Use Methi Seeds

Dr Dixa writes on how to include methi seeds. Here’s what she says: