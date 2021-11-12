Itchiness in the scalp is a sign of skin conditions like psoriasis, dandruff etc. If not treated on time, it can cause severe hair fall. If your scalp is dry and you are experiencing dandruff or have lice in your head. Dandruff worsens during the winter season and it is better to find a cure now before it is too late.Also Read - How to Get Rid of Dandruff: Shahnaz Husain Shares Useful Tips to Get Relief From Flaky, Itchy Scalp

Taking it to Instagram, Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta shares six ingredients that will help in eliminating dandruff. Dr. Geetika's lists six over-the-counter products to cure dandruff.

Here are the Tips:

Ciclopirox

An anti-fungal agent that helps in stopping the growth of fungus.

Salicylic Acid

This is a beta hydroxy acid that helps prevent sebum buildup and helps get rid of flakes.

Zinc Pyrithione

This has anti-bacterial, anti-microbial, and anti-fungal properties. It helps in inhibiting the growth of yeast and relieve itchy scalp.

Ketoconazole

It is an anti-fungal agent that is used to treat and kill fungal infections.

Coal Tar

Coal tar has anti-inflammatory and anti-itch properties. This should be carefully used as it can stain hair, skin and clothes.

Arnica Oil

Arnica oil contains anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties that relieve itching and inflammation.

“However, for more severe cases, please reach out to a professional,” suggests Dr. Geetika.