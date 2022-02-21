With the third wave coming to an end in India, we can see a big number of people testing Positive for Covid-19.

People who have tested positive need to follow a plan of action for their proper recovery, medicines do help but nothing can beat physical activity on the road to recovery.

People who tested positive, even if they are asymptomatic, they need to stay in isolation so that they don't contribute to the spread of the virus.

Which means they will be at home and will have limited options to exercise.

In this situation, it’s important to focus on their recovery by using this time for themselves without any distraction.

It’s normal if you feel tired when you are on your way to recovery as this is quite normal and may last for 6 to 8 weeks.

Your focus should be to start slow and gradually pick up once you feel comfortable with the exercises.

Following are the 6 must-do exercises while recovering from Covid19:

Walking

Walking is one of the easiest but best ways to begin to regain your strength and fitness.Set short realistic goals at first. If you are very weak, your goal might be to walk to the toilet. Increase the distance when you feel ready.

Breathing

Deep breathing can help restore diaphragm function and increase lung capacity. The goal is to build up the ability to breathe deeply during any activity, not just while at rest.

Deep breathing exercises can also lessen feelings of anxiety and stress, which are common for someone who experienced severe symptoms or was admitted to a hospital. Sleep quality may also improve with these breathing exercises.

Anyone can benefit from deep breathing techniques, but they play an especially important role in the COVID-19 recovery process. The exercises can be started at home during self-isolation and easily incorporated into your daily routine.

Cat Camel

As you would be resting during your recovery phase, you would be lying or sitting for long hours which can tighten your spinal muscles so doing Cat Camel will help you mobilise your spinal muscles.

Yoga

Physicians suggest yoga and meditation during the recovery phase as it encourages mindfulness plus helps you enrich your mental well being which is of utmost importance at this time. If you have never done yoga before then look for a beginner class on the internet and try to do the movements as per your comfort and make sure not to perform any movement which makes your heart rate shoot up in an instant.

Wall push ups

Push ups is a great upper body exercise which works on your chest, shoulders, triceps and core muscles helping you build your upper body strength.

You can start from wall push ups and if you feel comfortable then you can move to normal floor push ups

Place your hands flat against a wall at shoulder height, with fingers facing upwards, and your feet about a foot away from the wall.Keeping your body straight at all times, slowly lower your body towards the wall by bending your elbows, then gently push away from the wall again, until your arms are straight.

Hip Bridges

Being alone in a room, mostly sedentary, over a period of time can affect your hips in ways which will eventually lead to all kinds of joint pain, especially the knees and the lower chain. It is important to strengthen,stretch the hips and take care of this all-important muscle group.

Before performing these exercises it is important to take a clearance from your doctor.

(Inputs by Mukul Nagpaul Founder of Pmftraining and He is Fit India Movement Ambassador)