The COVID-19 pandemic catalysed the practice of routine self-health check-ups at home as the pandemic increased apprehensions about stepping out and visiting hospitals for regular consultation. Consequently, this has increased understanding of the importance of keeping a regular check on one's health which, in turn, can help prevent major health conditions. There are devices that aid in monitoring basic health parameters, saving time and effort spent on visiting a clinic time and again. Additionally, with the advent of telemedicine, the use of medical devices has become even more paramount as patients can perform basic checks at home and share the results with their doctors.

To ensure that everyone at home is well-prepared to take all the necessary precautions, we have listed 6 medical devices that are essential to keep an eye on the health conditions.

Contactless thermometer: These thermometers have been the need of the hour for everyone. Contactless thermometers enable people to measure body temperature without coming in direct contact with the person. As experienced, especially with COVID-19 viruses that spread through physical contact, this device has been considered as one of the best practices for contactless temperature check. Compared to mercury-filled thermometers, contactless thermometers are also easier to read for results.

Oximeter: The purpose of the pulse oximeter is to see if your blood is well oxygenated. It became a crucial medical device to own during the pandemic. For patients suffering from the COVID-19 infection, monitoring blood oxygen level is essential. This product is easily available and some integrate pulse reading as well which provides additional information on the person’s health.

Glucometer: These at-home tests for blood glucose is a must-have for all diabetic patients to keep a track of their blood glucose levels. This device is quite handy and easy to use for all, including old-age patients. A regular check on glucose level is a must to avoid any crucial health ailment in future.

Blood Pressure Meter: The pandemic has rendered a lot of people devoid of physical activity. Increased stress, lack of movement, obesity, and a salty diet can drastically affect your blood pressure levels. Digital blood pressure monitors come in as a handy device to keep at home to keep your blood pressure and pulse at check. Compared to a traditional sphygmomanometer traditionally used in clinics, a blood pressure monitor is easier to use as it is digitised and results are directly displayed.

Vaporiser: Vaporisers can come to relief when dealing with severe congestions, cold, cough, and nose block. This helps to keep your chest and nose congestion on check, and manage symptoms well to fight against any viral fever including that caused by the COVID-19 virus.

Nebulisers: Nebulisers are used to administer oxygen directly to the lungs, and quickly. The device is highly recommended in cases where there is a requirement of immediate relief, ensuring that your lungs get enough oxygen.

