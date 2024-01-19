Home

6 Natural Ways to Strengthen Immunity And Help Your Body Fight Illnesses

If you want to boost your immune health, you may wonder how to help your body fight off illnesses. Here are 7 expert-recommended tips that can help boost your body's natural defenses.

If you want to boost your immune system, you may wonder how to prevent severe infections. Several dietary and lifestyle changes may strengthen your body’s natural defences and help you fight disease-causing organisms. According to Nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee, “Healthy eating habits undoubtedly contribute to healthier lifestyles and improved immunity against various illnesses and infections. While certain diseases and infections may still affect us occasionally, regardless of our diet, the common cold and flu are among those that can strike despite our best efforts. Nevertheless, a nutritious diet can strengthen the immune system, reducing the severity and duration of flu symptoms.”

6 ESSENTIAL TIPS TO STRENGTHEN IMMUNITY

Drink fresh haldi, amla and ginger juice as often as possible. Here’s how you can make it, you will need 4 inches of fresh haldi, 2 amlas and 2 inches of fresh ginger. Peel and blend in a mixer (Remover seed of amla) along wth 50ml of water. Strain and drink. Add pepper powder and salt according to taste. This helps build immunity.

Vitamin C is well-known for treating and preventing colds by boosting our immunity and adding white blood to destroy the invading viruses and bacteria. Include rich sources like oranges, amla, sweet lime, broccoli, pineapple, cabbage, cauliflower and sweet potato.

The next wonder food is garlic. This marvel of nature helps fight bacteria and viruses. On testing the blood of some garlic eaters who were made to eat about 15 cloves a day, it was found that their blood contained more potent T-lymphocytes and macrophages, (which increase natural killer activity and increase immunity) than non-garlic eaters. Eat 4-5 clovers of raw garlic every day.

Ginger contains a natural plant compound called gingerol that can help to fight off infections and flu. You can have ginger juice and have it with honey and warm water.

Radish is an excellent remedy for thinning down mucous clearing sinuses, blocked nose, related migraine etc. Raw radish can be grated or chopped and chewed. Its juice helps to thin down mucous, to reduce phlegm.

Foods rich in zinc has also been studied to improve immunity levels. These foods like whole grain cereals like bajra, jowar, wheat bran, wheat germ, all shellfish, peanuts, most lentils, skimmed milk, peanuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, watermelon and spinach.

