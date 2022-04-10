The mercury is steadily rising which means only one thing: unforgiving, sweltering summers are around the corner. In the west, it is seen as an opportunity to get a ‘summer body’, but for many Indians, summers can be brutal and not a month we look forward to at all.Also Read - Health Tips: 4 Nourishing And Strengthening Foods to Keep You Fit And Healthy

At 35ºC+, heat strokes and dehydration can be a real health issue – so in addition to your physical appearance, you also have to really take care of your overall well-being.

So here are 6 ways to improve your health this summer!

Water Up

Please, please always carry a bottle of water with you. I can’t stress this enough. Set an alarm if you have to, but keep consuming a glass of water every hour or so. Staying hydrated is a guaranteed solution that helps you beat the heat with ease.

Mix it up by having juices, soups, coconut water and even fruits with high water content, like melons. If you can afford it, there are also plenty of no calorie flavoured waters to choose from. The point is, there’s plenty of options, so just try and stay as hydrated as possible!

Move Your Body

It can be very tempting to just sit around all day, but making simple movements can go a long way towards helping your cardiovascular wellness over the summer. Whether it’s sports, dancing, yoga or something else – pick an activity you enjoy and ensure you move your body often.

If you have a desk job, make sure you walk a little after meal times and stand once every hour at least.

Get a Boost of Nutrition

Watching what you eat in the summers is important too. Big, heavy meals means instant lethargy, which means lack of movement, which means lack of fitness and overall well-being.

Keep a nice balance of macros and have 4-5 small meals instead of having 3 big ones. Also make sure to limit your sugar intake, and as mentioned earlier, load up on delicious summer fruits, berries and veggies, especially those with high water content!

Look After Your Mental Health

The mind and the body are dependent on each other – so it’s important to prioritise mental wellbeing just as much as physical wellbeing. The heat can be just as mentally exhausting as it is physically, so know when to step back and take it easy.

Take regular breaks, de-stress and try to stay away from as much negativity and toxicity as possible.

Sleep Well

When it comes to physical and mental wellness, there’s nothing more important than a full night’s sleep. We’ve already established that the summer takes a toll on your body, and thus, it needs to recover. Follow proper sleep hygiene and maintain a routine, and this will help you beyond the summers too!

Listen to your body, watch out for signs of stress and fatigue, and give your body the rest it deserves.

Don’t forget to indulge every now and then

We’re all human, and we live to eat, so it’s important to make sure you indulge in all the amazing, delicious treats you can enjoy in the summers. As long as you follow points 1-5 with dedication, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t treat yourself to ice creams, milkshakes, smoothies and froyos every now and then.

If you want to stay accountable when it comes to your summer fitness, consider signing up for my MSF programme. I place equal importance on nutrition and workout programs that are 100% customized keeping your lifestyle, budgets and preferences in mind. Kickstart your fitness journey by getting in touch with me today!

(Authored article by Miten Kakaiya, fitness coach and founder of Miten Says Fitness)

(Authored article by Miten Kakaiya, fitness coach and founder of Miten Says Fitness)