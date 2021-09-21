Experiencing unexpected weight even after months of trying to shed kilos? If yes, there are few simple things that you need to fix about your lifestyle to keep the weight gain at bay. Obese or overweight people are at risk of various ailments including type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, joint pains, cardiovascular diseases, and so on.Also Read - World Alzheimer's Day: What Is Alzheimer? Symptoms, Causes And Treatment, Explained

Weight gain can happen for various reasons including stress and your sleeping pattern. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram to talk about 6 factors that can lead to unexpected weight gain. "Are you gaining weight day by day? A healthy diet and regular exercise are two important factors that can affect your body weight. Apart from these two, there are many possible reasons behind weight gain," she wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption.

She further wrote, "You might not know there are many hidden factors which can be some unexplained factors behind weight gain. Let's have a look"

Stress: Lovneet wrote that Stress is one of the major factors, impacting your weight loss journey and making you gain weight. “Stress is quite common these days. There can be endless factors that can contribute to stress including work pressure, deadlines, strict routines, and many more. Stress affects various hormones which can contribute to weight gain,” she wrote.

Insomnia: Another factor leading to weight gain is insomnia or sleep deprivation. Lovneet wrote, “Changes in sleeping patterns may affect eating habits and mood, leading people to overeat. Sleep-deprived people consume more carbohydrates than necessary to meet their energy needs, leading to weight gain.”

Medication: Few medications can also contribute to weight gain. Anti-depressants, steroids, or birth control pills are some medications that can have weight gain as a side effect. Therefore, you should not make any changes in your medication without your doctor’s consultation, Lovneet says.

Underactive Thyroid: An underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism) means your thyroid gland is not producing enough thyroid hormones, which play a central role in regulating your metabolism, she wrote.

PCOS or Menopause: PCOS is marked by hormonal imbalances that affect women of reproductive age. It may cause weight gain and make it difficult to lose weight. Whereas Less estrogen during menopause can put more fat around your belly, Lovneet explained.

Binge Eating Disorder: BED is categorized by recurrent episodes of uncontrollable overeating and can lead to many health complications, including weight gain.

Weight gain and fluctuations in weight can happen for a variety of reasons, so anyone who experiences rapid, unexplained weight gain should see their doctor to determine the underlying cause and develop a treatment plan, she concluded.