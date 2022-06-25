Ever wondered what the phrase “gut health” meant? A healthy gut is just one that effectively breaks down food, right? It is true that your gut health is important for your overall health. You may believe that everything is going fine, but you actually don’t give it any thought. Lovneet Batra, an award winning nutritionist explains 6 signs that indicates unhealthy gut.Also Read - 8 Ways Lauric Acid Can Boost Your Overall Health

Lovneet Batra says "The Gut aka Gastrointestinal system, is essential for virtually every bodily system and function to operate at optimum performance. Many facets of modern life such as high stress levels, too little sleep, eating processed and high-sugar foods, and taking antibiotics can all damage our gut microbiome".

Here are some common signs of an unhealthy gut:

Upset Stomach: Suffering from gas, bloating, constipation, diarrhea and heartburn are all signs of an unhealthy gut. So, if you are going through these, you may have an unhealthy gut.

Bad Breathe: Gut imbalance allows certain types of the H. pylori bacteria to take up residence in your GI tract. These bacteria are at the root of many stomach ulcers, and bad breath.

Breakouts and Skin Irritations: An unbalanced microbiome increases your skin’s sensitivity making it more prone to issues like eczema, dermatitis, acne, and psoriasis.

Sleep Disturbance: An unhealthy gut may contribute to sleep disturbances such as insomnia or poor sleep, and therefore lead to chronic fatigue. Serotonin, a hormone that affects mood and sleep, is produced in the gut, so gut damage can impair the ability to sleep well.

Autoimmune Conditions: Unhealthy gut may increase chronic, systemic inflammation and altering overall health which in turn causes various autoimmune conditions.

Food Intolerances: Food intolerances are the result of difficulty digesting certain foods. Food intolerances may be caused by poor quality of bacteria in the gut.

The ‘forgotten organ,’ the gut has come to be front and centre. And for a good reason.

Gut health = overall health, so give a little love to your gut she deserves it.

