Consumption of the right kind of food is very important. Not just that, what we do after consuming a meal is important as well. Food is the fuel for our body to boost our energy and hence, the right kind of food should be consumed in the right manner. By consuming the right meal, your body energy will not reduce and you will function the entire day without feeling dull or lethargic.

Taking it to Instagram, Ayurveda expert, Dr. Dixa Bhavsar explains things that should not be done after eating a meal. Dr. Dixa shared valuable inputs on the same.

Check out the Instagram Post:

According to Dr. Dixa, these are the things that you should avoid post meals:

Sleeping

Sleeping immediately post meals increases kapha (water element) and meda (fat) in the body. The body’s metabolism slows down during sleep which means digestion too slows down and a full meal may not get digested properly if you sleep immediately after.

Drinking Water

According to Ayurveda, water is to be had in between meals and therefore not before or after meals. It has ill effects. Drinking water reduces digestion right after consuming water before food. Drinking water after food makes a person obese.

Sun Exposure

By getting out under the sun immediately post meals, more blood circulation and nerve impulses will be oriented towards the skin. This will consequentially lessen blood supply to vital organs within the body including the stomach. This will hamper the metabolism and the food digested shall have inadequate nutrients and shall be unable to provide optimum benefit to the body and mind. Also, the cells, tissues and organs will be damaged with insufficient nutrients.

All Running Exercise

Exercises like swimming, walking long distances, singing travelling and exercise post meals should be avoided. All these activities are vata aggravating and shall disturb digestion leading to bloating, incomplete absorption of nutrition and feeling of discomfort post meals.

Studying

After the food, the circulation of blood and nerve responses is oriented towards the stomach and intestines to aid the proper digestion process. Hence, any activity that has to make good usage of brain like studying, reading or anything related to the learning process should be avoided after food.

The higher functions of the brain related to grasping and storing the learned material are ceased post meals during the process of digestion. This is why we often feel hangovers and have a tendency to sleep after taking food as the brain isn’t in its optimum performance.

Bathing

According to Ayurveda, every activity has a specific time period and doing it beyond that limit can harm the human body. In the context of taking a bath after having food, it is said that one should not take a bath in the next two hours after having a meal. The fire element in the body is responsible for food digestion, so, when you eat, the fire elements gets activated and results in increased blood circulation for effected digestion. But, when you take a shower, the body temperature goes down and results in slow digestion.