Tea has played a huge role in our lives for many years. From medication to relaxation, tea has innumerable benefits if consumed proportionally. Over the years, we’ve made the most of homemade adrak, laung tea to help ease fever, cold and flu or shed those extra kilos by adding lime and honey to our chai. These additional ingredients added to our tea have not just enhanced the flavour of this hot beverage but have acted as immunity boosters. This transition in people’s lifestyle and choice of opting for herbal teas has given a huge push to a whole new category of tea variants that caters to natural remedies for a variety of ailments and that contain health-promoting properties.Also Read - PCOS Diet And Nutrition Tips: Foods to Eat And Avoid to Prevent PCOS

With research and expansion in the tea category tapping maladies such as low immunity, high BP, diabetes, anxiety, flu, insomnia, indigestion to name a few, it was pertinent to have an effective solution that helps women with PCOS/PCOD too. A recent survey by Statista Research Department states that about 16% of Indian women between the ages of 20 to 29 suffer from PCOS. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a disease commonly abbreviated as PCOS/PCOD, is a hormonal disorder that mostly affects women of reproductive age and is one of the most common problems affecting 1 in every 5 Indian women. Also Read - PCOS And Acne: Here Are Expert-Approved Skincare Tips

Now the question arises, how and which tea can help cure PCOS/PCOD and also scavenge and uproot the disease out? Whereas we highly recommend these six tea variants which come with unique health benefits but our most important suggestion would be to club these treasure troves of health and wellness enhancing tea varieties with a regular dose of exercise and healthy eating patterns. Also Read - Check For Symptoms of PCOS If You Experience Anxiety Often, Says Expert

Six Variants to Help Cure PCOS/PCOD are:

Chamomile tea – Chamomile tea often has a calming and relaxing effect, and it can help you wind down and reduce anxiety. PCOS makes people emotional, which can interfere with other bodily functions and impair the immune system. This tea will assist you in relaxing and remaining calm through the course of your emotional mood swings.

Peppermint tea – Many PCOS women have irregular menstrual cycles or don’t have any at all. Other symptoms of your menstrual cycle, such as cramps and feeling bloated, will not go away. Mint has always been soothing and is beneficial because of its antibacterial, antioxidant properties which aid in digestion.

Oolong tea – The oolong tea is made from the leaves of the Camellia Sinensis plant. It consists of antioxidants, immune-boosting nutrients, anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and antibacterial characteristics that will make your skin glow, reducing acne and pimples, which are another common symptom PCOD/PCOS patients face.

Cinnamon tea – Cinnamon helps improve fertility in women by addressing uterine fibroids, PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), weight loss, and even menstrual flow regulation.

Ginger Basil tea – Basil can control androgens while also regulating insulin levels. It’s also a powerful antioxidant. Ginger aids in the regulation of female hormones. Ginger is well-known for its anti-inflammatory qualities and is frequently used to relieve nausea. Ginger helps control symptoms like cramps, mood swings, and headaches.

Lavender tea – Some patients find it difficult to sleep because of menstrual pain. Lavender has always had a soothing effect on people and hence, this tea is the best remedy to help you feel relaxed and get good sleep.

(Inputs by Harmeet Singh, Co-Founder, Healthy & Hygiene)