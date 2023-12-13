Home

Health

6 Tell-Tale Signs That Your Heart is Strong and Healthy

6 Tell-Tale Signs That Your Heart is Strong and Healthy

We know when the heart is not working fine, but how do we understand when the heart is healthy? Read on to understand symptoms indicative of a healthy heart.

6 Tell-Tale Signs That Your Heart is Strong and Healthy (Freepik)

A healthy heart is a way to a healthy lifestyle. Winter season is considered to be harsh on cardiac health. As the temperature drops, the arteries may constrict restricting the heart’s optimal functioning. It may increase the risk of heart attack and make it more challenging for people with other comorbidities and the elderly. But the question often arises, how do I identify if the heart is working fine?

Trending Now

The human tells you everything. It indicates when something is off and it will indicate when everything is fine. There are a few basic symptoms that hint at the proper functioning of the heart.

You may like to read

6 SYMPTOMS OF A HEALTHY HEART

Resting heart rate: A healthy resting heart rate typically ranges between 60 and 100 beats per minute. A consistently lower rate can indicate good cardiovascular health, while an elevated rate might suggest underlying issues. Consistent blood pressure: Blood pressure readings within the recommended range (less than 120/80 mmHg) indicate a healthy heart. High blood pressure significantly increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases, making monitoring crucial. Efficient circulation: Good circulation ensures adequate blood flow to all parts of the body. Signs like warm hands and feet, quick recovery after exercise, and healthy skin colour can indicate efficient circulation. Controlled cholesterol levels: Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels, with LDL (“bad”) cholesterol below 100 mg/dL and HDL (“good”) cholesterol above 40 mg/dL, is vital for a healthy heart. Elevated cholesterol levels can contribute to plaque buildup in arteries, increasing the risk of heart disease. Endurance and stamina: Engaging in physical activity without excessive fatigue or shortness of breath suggests good heart function. Regular exercise strengthens the heart muscle and improves its efficiency. Energetic Body: A healthy heart pumps oxygen-rich blood throughout the body, providing energy for daily activities. Feeling energized throughout the day, with minimal fatigue, can be a sign of a healthy heart.

Other common symptoms of a healthy heart

No chest pain or discomfort: Pain or tightness in the chest, especially during physical exertion, can be a warning sign of heart problems.

Pain or tightness in the chest, especially during physical exertion, can be a warning sign of heart problems. Regular heartbeat: Irregular heartbeat, also known as arrhythmia, can indicate an underlying heart condition.

Irregular heartbeat, also known as arrhythmia, can indicate an underlying heart condition. No shortness of breath: Difficulty breathing, especially during physical activity or at rest, can be a symptom of heart disease.

Regular checkups, a healthy lifestyle, and listening to your body’s signals are crucial for maintaining a healthy heart and enjoying a long, fulfilling life. The heart is a vital organ that works tirelessly to keep you alive and well. Taking care of it is crucial for your overall health and well-being. While regular checkups with your doctor are essential, you can also listen to your body for signs of a healthy heart

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.