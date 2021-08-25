Being low on fuel or an empty stomach can have its consequences. But there are certain things we shouldn’t do when hungry or empty stomach. Rushing to a grocery store for starters or sipping tea or coffee. Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija who keeps sharing nutritional hacks and tips for her followers on social media recently shared a video explaining 6 things you shouldn’t do on an empty stomach.Also Read - Covid-19 Infection Puts Surgical Patients At High Risk Of Blood Clots: study

Caffeine First: It may be impossible to go without that cup of joe in the morning but think twice about making it the very first thing you consume on an empty stomach. Drinking coffee on an empty stomach triggers acidity, which stimulates the secretion of hydrochloric acid, Pooja wrote in her caption explaining why one shouldn’t his/her day with caffeine.

It may be impossible to go without that cup of joe in the morning but think twice about making it the very first thing you consume on an empty stomach. Drinking coffee on an empty stomach triggers acidity, which stimulates the secretion of hydrochloric acid, Pooja wrote in her caption explaining why one shouldn’t his/her day with caffeine. Alcohol after a long gap in eating: “With no food in the stomach, alcohol travels straight to the bloodstream. Once alcohol is in the bloodstream, it’s quickly distributed throughout the entire body, causing the blood vessels to widen and result in temporary feelings of warmth, temporary decrease in pulse rate, as well as blood pressure. It travels through the stomach, kidneys, lungs, liver, and then to the brain. It doesn’t always take long for this to happen either; about 20 percent of the alcohol a person drinks passes through the stomach and reaches the brain within a minute. Having food in the stomach decreases the rate in which alcohol travels through the bloodstream minimizing damage, “ Pooja wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PM | Nutritionist (@poojamakhija)

Also Read - COVID-19: What is Endemic Stage That WHO Says India Has Entered | All You Need to Know

Gum on empty tum? Pooja says that chewing gum on an empty stomach is never a good idea. “Because chewing makes your digestive system produces more digestive acid. The acid can destroy the lining of your stomach since there is no food lining the tummy thus causing ulcers,” she wrote.

Pooja says that chewing gum on an empty stomach is never a good idea. “Because chewing makes your digestive system produces more digestive acid. The acid can destroy the lining of your stomach since there is no food lining the tummy thus causing ulcers,” she wrote. Shopping when hungry!: Two studies conducted by Cornell’s University research team suggest that people who go shopping on an empty stomach not only land up shopping much more than needed but also tend to purchase more high-calorie food and more junk food.

Two studies conducted by Cornell’s University research team suggest that people who go shopping on an empty stomach not only land up shopping much more than needed but also tend to purchase more high-calorie food and more junk food. Don’t argue when hangry! The next time you’re bickering you may want to first eat something before discussing anything further. Studies find that when people are feeling angry, they are usually dealing with low blood sugar and having a snack can sometimes combat the anger.

The next time you’re bickering you may want to first eat something before discussing anything further. Studies find that when people are feeling angry, they are usually dealing with low blood sugar and having a snack can sometimes combat the anger. Anti-inflammatory Tablets: NSAIDs or Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs on empty stomach: Pooja wrote that Ideally, take NSAIDs after eating and avoid taking them on an empty stomach. This will help minimize the risk of the medicine upsetting your stomach’ These drugs can bother the GI tract in a number of different ways, Gastritis, esophageal reflux disease [heartburn or GERD], and bleeding ulcers are all problems that can develop from NSAIDs especially when taken long term and on empty stomach.

So, next time make sure you these factors in mind! Also Read - Common Workout Mistakes That Most of us do in Gym, Expert Rishabh Telang Speaks