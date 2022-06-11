Cholesterol is a significant health concern today as it is the root cause of several cardiovascular diseases. High cholesterol means having an excessive fatty substance called cholesterol in the blood. Being overweight, not exercising enough, consuming fatty food, leading a sedentary lifestyle, and smoking and drinking lead to high cholesterol. It can also be hereditary. There are two forms of Cholesterol: Low-Density Lipoproteins (LDL), the bad cholesterol and High-Density Lipoproteins (HDL), the good cholesterol. LDL is a well-known cause of many heart diseases. In contrast, HDL significantly reduces the chances of heart diseases as a protective factor. So, when people suffer from cholesterol, we should consider the total cholesterol count and maintain the ratio between LDL and HDL.Also Read - Skincare Tips: Top 5 Reasons Why You Should Include Milk In Your Beauty Routine, Skin Benefits Of Milk - Watch Video

So, if you're worried about high cholesterol and seeking ways to cure it, remember that our daily diet plays an essential role in controlling cholesterol and maintaining health goals. We can effectively prevent high cholesterol by including a good diet and regular exercise to maintain a healthy weight and lifestyle.

Gagan Dhawan, Founder & CEO, of The New Me, shares a list of a few natural ways to help control high cholesterol levels.

Including monosaturated fats

Unlike trans fats that raise the bad cholesterol, monosaturated fats have only one double bond that effectively reduces blood cholesterol levels and prevents heart diseases and strokes. They are healthy as they increase HDL and decrease LDL and oxidation. Monosaturated fats provide nutrition to help develop our body cells. Monosaturated fats are present in the below-listed food items:

Nuts like almonds, cashews, hazelnuts, pecans, and macadamias Olive Oil Canola Oil Avocados Olives Nut butter Seeds such as pumpkin and sesame

Consuming Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids offer powerful health benefits for our body and brain. So, intaking Omega-3 fatty acids are essential to prevent heart diseases and strokes and control lupus, eczema, and rheumatoid arthritis. Omega-3 fats act as protective layers against cancer and other conditions. These essential fats fight anxiety and depression, significantly improve our eye health, and reduce symptoms of metabolic syndrome like central obesity (belly fat), high blood pressure, insulin resistance, fight inflammation, and high triglycerides. Here are some in Omega-3 rich foods:

Nuts and seeds (like flaxseeds, chia seeds, hemp seeds, walnuts, etc.) Plant oils (flaxseed oil, soybean oil, and canola oil) Walnuts Spinach, soybeans, mustard seeds, broccoli, Brussel sprouts, kidney beans, etc.

Adding soluble fibres to our diet

The best source of soluble fibre-rich foods are oats, dried beans, oat bran, rice bran, barley, and whole grains. Soluble fibre is also present in fruits and vegetables such as bananas, apples, strawberries, citrus fruits, potatoes, peas, beans, etc. Such foods reduce our body’s ability to absorb fat, lower cholesterol & blood sugar levels, and eliminate heart disease risk. By incorporating soluble fibres in our daily diet, we can say no to constipation and increase the healthy gut bacteria that help reduce inflammation in the body and support better digestion.

Opting for a plant-based diet

In contrast to unhealthy and processed foods, plant-based diets are free of cholesterol. This diet is rich in soluble fibre and extremely low in saturated fats. The daily consumption of plant-based foods includes:

Fruits (avocados, apples, berries, oranges, lemons, etc.) Vegetables (eggplant, okra, kale, carrots, cauliflowers, broccoli, tomatoes, etc.) Whole grains (brown rice, muesli, and quinoa) Nuts and seeds (walnuts, almonds, hemp seeds, chia seeds, flaxseeds, etc.) Other foods items like soya, oats, lentils, Tofu etc

Exercise- the key to a healthy body & mind

Most importantly, our bodies cannot survive with only healthy food consumption. We need to incorporate robust workout routines (including aerobic & resistance exercises) into our daily lives. Exercise helps us build and maintain a solid metabolism, immune system, and mental health. Exercise routines like cycling, yoga, jogging, swimming, brisk walking, running, etc., can help lower our harmful cholesterol levels and raise good cholesterol levels. Besides, daily exercise eradicates excessive stress by providing us with a positive mind.

Quitting smoking & alcohol consumption

The benefits of quitting alcohol intake are endless. It promotes weight loss, enhanced memory & liver function, sound sleep, improved heart health, balanced moods, and boosted immune system. Our bodies start healing when we stop smoking as it reduces blood pressure and minimises the chances of lung cancer, stroke, heart attacks, and coronary heart disease. Moreover, quitting smoking habits yields immediate and long-term benefits for our cholesterol levels.

Final words

If cholesterol levels are out of balance, lifestyle interventions are undoubtedly the first line of treatment. We can effectively manage our sedentary lifestyle through the above-mentioned natural ways of controlling cholesterol levels. However, we should always consult a doctor in case of any medication is required. We must take medication only with a doctor’s advice.