7 Basic Food Items to Strictly Avoid During Pregnancy

Hello, moms-to-be! One of the first and foremost things that expecting moms get to hear is what they can't eat during their pregnancy. It can be a big disappointment for the foodies out there! Controlling your tastebuds can be a bit of a challenge and at the same time, it is beneficial for your child. But the good news is that there are many more things you CAN eat than what you CAN'T. During pregnancy, mothers need to be extra careful when it comes to food.

The food consumed by the mothers can directly affect the health of a child. Dr. Shilpa Arora, a nutritionist told NDTV that packaged and adulterated food items should be avoided during pregnancy. Intake of iron-rich products is good for the health. Seasonal and dark coloured fruits like jamun are proved to be healthy for both the mother and child.

Here is a list of 7 food items that should be avoided during pregnancy:

Fish and seafood

Consuming large fish which has a high level of mercury is harmful to infants or young children. It can lead to damage to the brain and nervous system. Avoid eating fish like tuna, shark, swordfish, walleye, marlin. Avoid having undercooked or raw fish.

Eggplant

If you love baingan ka bharta, then this will be a bummer for you. Eating brinjal or eggplant should be avoided as it is usually consumed to treat amenorrhoea and premenstrual disorder.

Papaya

Eating papaya can lead to abortion and can be extremely dangerous for pregnant women. Raw and unripe papaya contains latex, which can cause uterine contractions according to NDTV.

Ajinomoto

Fan of noodles and street-side Chinese food? Then you need to avoid it completely. Consuming Ajinomoto can impact the brain development of the fetus.

Pineapple

Due to the compound called bromelain present in Pineapple, it can lead to softening of the cervix which can lead to unsuccessful labour or even a miscarriage.

Fenugreek Seeds

Methi is another vegetable that is frequently prepared and consumed in Indian homes. The seeds are known to be harmful to pregnant women as they can trigger miscarriages. They have properties that can stimulate strong contractions. leading to premature births or even abortion. Moreover, some medicines have been known to be reactive towards fenugreek seeds. Therefore, it’s advisable to take your doctor’s opinion about the consumption of fenugreek, before proceeding in either direction.

Caffeinated drinks

High levels of caffeine intake have been linked with miscarriages. Studies have put the safe levels of caffeine during pregnancy at 200 mg per day. Anything exceeding that, especially during the first trimester can be dangerous. Moreover, caffeine drinks like coffee are diuretics and are responsible for flushing out fluids from the body, leaving you dehydrated. Along with water loss, some important nutrients like calcium might also be flushed out of the body.