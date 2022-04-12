Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water: Coconut water or ‘naariyal paani’ has been a popular beverage in many parts of India and world since ages, but in recent years, it has become quite a trend everywhere. And there’s a perfectly fine reason to it. With soaring temperatures and raging heatwaves, coconut water has gained popularity as a refreshing and energising drink for its no extra sugar and high anti-oxidant properties.

In addition to being naturally sweet and hydrating, coconut water is loaded with several important nutrients, including minerals that most people in today’s age simply can’t get enough of.

So here are top 7 health benefits of drinking coconut water in summer:

1. Hydration

A rich source of vitamins and minerals, coconut water helps you stay hydrated and nourished in the hot weather, thus protecting you from heatstroke and other related ailments.

2. Great source of several nutrients

One cup (240 ml) of coconut water contains 60 calories, as well as:

Carbs: 15 grams

Sugar: 8 grams

Calcium: 4% of the daily value (DV)

Magnesium: 4% of the DV

Phosphorus: 2% of the DV

Potassium: 15% of the DV

3. Supports healthy digestion

Drinking your recommended eight glasses of water a day keeps everything moving along just dandy in your digestive system and allows nutrients to absorb into the bloodstream. Coconut water, however, takes things to the next level, thanks to its fiber an magnesium content.

4. Improves skin texture

Keeping our bodies nice and hydrated not only supports healthy organ function, but it also supports optimal skin health. Regular H20 provides the same benefit, but with coconut water, you also get a small dose of skin-enhancing vitamin C—around 10 milligrams per 100 grams.

5. Good for your heart

By now you know that coconut water is a great source of potassium. That’s not only good news in terms of hydration, it also directly benefits the cardiovascular system. Scientific evidence links regular potassium consumption with lowered risk for stroke and coronary heart disease.

6. Helps lower cholesterol

Another reason why coconut water is good for cardiovascular health is that it may help keep cholesterol levels in check. One scientific study found this to be the case—at least in rats. More research needs to be done in order to confirm the connection in human health, but the results are promising.

7. Helps in keeping bones healthy

The calcium in coconut water is directly linked to helping keep teeth and bones strong; up to 99 percent of calcium is stored in our bones. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, adults ages 19 to 50 need at least 1,000 mg of calcium of day. One serving of coconut water has 60 milligrams, which isn’t a ton, but every little bit counts.

How to drink coconut water everyday?

Though coconut water can be had at any time of the day during summers, the best time to drink it is in the morning on an empty stomach or after a light breakfast. The vitamins and minerals go straight to your bloodstream, giving you an energy boost plus the cooling properties protect you from the harsh sunlight as you step out.