Hot Water Benefits: Consuming an adequate amount of water everyday is of paramount importance. For a healthy being, it is important to drink water. 8 to 10 glasses of water are a must to keep the body's metabolism and health intact. The benefits increases if you include drinking hot water in your everyday water consumption too!

Taking it to Instagram, Dr Nitika, an Ayurvedic doctor, shared many benefits of hot water intake. The caption read," We all know that drinking enough water is a must for good health! But if you really want to take the benefits of water a notch further, hot water is the way to go."

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Nitika Kohli (@drnitikakohli)

“Traditional and alternative streams of medicine have often linked hot water to better health, so perhaps it’s time to make the switch,” writes Dr Nitika.

Here Are The Benefits of Hot Water

Congestion Relief

A stuffy nose because of cold can be very uncomfortable. Drinking a hot cup of water helps in decongestion.

Constipation Relief

“Dehydration is one of the main reasons for constipation. Drinking water of any temperature is a good way to get your bowels moving again,” writes Dr. Nitika.

Improves Hair Health

As per Dr. Nitika, drinking hot water prevents dry scalp which helps in improving hair health.

Provides Menstrual Pain Relief

“By using a warm compress in the abdomen and also drinking hot water at regular intervals provides relief during painful menstrual cramps,” says Dr. Nitika.

Skincare

According to Dr. Nitika, drinking hot water slows down the process of skin ageing and clears acne and blemishes.

Improves Digestion

Dr Nitika said that drinking hot water in the morning aids in digestion. It also cures bloating, acidity and gas.

Detoxes The Body

“Drinking hot or warm water detoxifies the body and cleanses the system by flushing out foregin elements and toxins,” writes Dr. Nitika.