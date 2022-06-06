The credit for inventing a bicycle goes to a German inventor – Karl von Drais in 1817. It was named ‘Swiftwalker’. Although it was an expensive hobby in the initial stages, it became common means of travel after mass production over the years. Today, we consider it a good tool for exercise.Also Read - Stainless Steel Vs Glass – the Best Water Bottle for Everyday

Cycling has a wide range of health benefits including diabetes management. Diabetes is a major concern and modifications in lifestyle such as diet and physical activity are the primary methods of treatment. Physical activity can help a great deal in promoting the consumption of glucose in the muscles and help maintain sugar levels.

What is cycling?

Cycling is an aerobic activity of repetitive and constant nature which can also be described as a constant physical activity.

How cycling helps in diabetes –

Cycling is a non-traumatic sport that has faster muscle recovery, good for people who are diabetic. One can go longer distances without any fear of major physical harm. It helps diabetics as it activates 70 per cent of muscle mass in the lower limbs. Anyone, in any age range, can cycle. People can cycle even in their 50s, 60s and 70s and this is one of the biggest advantages for a diabetic. It is the most suited exercise for overweight or obese diabetics. The main cause of type 2 diabetes is insulin resistance. The good news is that even mild cycling burns the triglycerides that are used as the first fuel. This helps in activating glucose carriers and lowering blood sugar levels. A study has shown that cycling at a moderate pace for an hour can lower down the sugar of overweight diabetics to half over the next 24 hours. Cycling faster for even half an hour can reduce the blood sugar levels for an entire day for 19 per cent of the people. 30 to 60 minutes of cycling in a day is enough to benefit diabetics. The more you pedal, the more you keep diabetes away.

Inputs by Dr Pramod Tripathi, Founder, Freedom From Diabetes